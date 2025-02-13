NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], February 13: The E-Gaming Federation (EGF), India's foremost skill-gaming industry body, hosted the second episode of its Manthan Series, in collaboration with UNICEF India as the session knowledge partner. Centered on the theme "Child Safety in a Connected World," the event brought together industry leaders, policymakers, and experts to address the evolving challenges of online safety for children in the digital gaming ecosystem.

Also Read | DeepSeek AI Security Concerns: Chinese Ambassador Dai Bing Cites Joint Declaration at Paris AI Summit 2025 Amid South Korea Restricting Chinese AI Chatbot.

The interactive session was graced by prominent dignitaries including Shri Nishant Kumar, Director (NCFL & NCEMU), Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C); Shri Rakesh Maheshwari, Former Group Coordinator and Scientist G- Cyber Laws Division, MeitY; Major Sadhna Singh, Consultant, NITI Aayog; Amrita Choudhury, Director, CCAOI; Vineet Kumar, Founder & Global President, of CyberPeace Foundation; Sonal Kapoor, Chief Executive Officer, Protsahan India Foundation; Kazim Rizvi, Founding Director, The Dialogue; Shubhrajyoti Bhowmik, Partnerships Officer, UNICEF India, and Ami Kumar, Co-Founder, Contrails AI and Advisor to Social & Media Matters among others.

As part of the keynote address, Shri Nishant Kumar, Director (NCFL & NCEMU), Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C) focused on the child safety with respect to rights of children and promote their digital well-being. During the address he appreciated EGF for taking the step and working towards creating and promoting a safe and responsible gaming environment. Highlighting the scope to address the challenges like cyber bullying and problem gaming, he insisted that there is so much scope to do well and address these challenges while building co-ordinated awareness.

Also Read | World Radio Day 2025: PM Narendra Modi Extends Wishes, Says 'Timeless Lifeline, Powerful Medium'.

Speaking on the occasion Anuraag Saxena, CEO of E-Gaming Federation said, "Ensuring child safety in the digital space goes beyond just gaming-it is about fostering digital well-being and literacy from an early age. As India progresses towards the vision of Viksit Bharat, equipping children with the right tools to navigate the online world safely is crucial. Through initiatives like Manthan, we aim to drive conversations that bridge technology, policy, and responsible digital engagement to create a safer and more informed digital future for the next generation."

During the first panel discussion on Public-Private Partnership for Responsible Gaming the panellists emphasized the need for protection and safety for children. As online gaming continues to grow, the focus of the discussion was on the identification of age-appropriate content and how best practices, policy interventions, and industry-led initiatives can help strike a balance between innovation, entertainment, and consumer safety.

Given the increasing prevalence of online gaming among children, the second high-impact panel discussion on the theme Navigating Child Safety in the Age of Online Gaming deliberated on the risks, best practices, and policy measures necessary to protect children from potential online threats. Sharing perspective on the initiative, the panel appreciated EGF and highlighted how structural reforms are paramount to address unique challenges and create solutions related to ensuring children's safety in the rapidly growing online gaming space.

The EGF Manthan Series aims to become a cornerstone for strategic discussions by facilitating engagement among diverse stakeholders to drive innovative solutions and support the sector's continued growth. Looking ahead, the series will continue to spearhead industry dialogue with forthcoming sessions to further elevate India's position in the global gaming landscape. A dynamic forum designed to unite key stakeholders in the gaming industry, the Manthan Series aims to drive industry conversations and discuss pivotal issues at the intersection of technology and policy.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)