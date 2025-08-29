New Delhi [India], August 29 (ANI): EaseMyTrip, one of India's leading online travel-tech platforms, on Friday announced that its Founder Nishant Pitti has taken on the role of Chairman cum Managing Director, following approval at the company's board meeting, subject to shareholder approval. This move further strengthens his ongoing leadership at the company while supporting the growth and strategic initiatives.

According to a company statement, as the driving force behind EaseMyTrip since inception, Nishant Pitti has played a pivotal role in building the company into one of India's most trusted and profitable travel-tech brands. In his expanded role as Chairman cum Managing Director, he will continue guiding the company's long-term vision, with a sharper focus on innovation, expansion, and stakeholder value creation.

In his remarks, Nishant Pitti, Founder, Chairman cum Managing Director (CMD), EaseMyTrip said, "EaseMyTrip has always been very close to my heart. As Founder, I have seen this company grow with the trust of our customers, partners, and team members. Stepping into the role of Chairman cum Managing Director (CMD) gives me an opportunity to work even more closely with our people to unlock new opportunities, scale new heights, and continue building a travel-tech brand that India can be proud of." Mr. Pitti emphasized that EaseMyTrip is now expanding beyond travel, evolving into a diversified ecosystem of businesses and services built on its strong customer base and brand equity.

The company reiterated Nishant Pitti's earlier commitment that no further promoter shares will be sold and that all promoters will continue to draw zero salary, underscoring strong alignment with shareholders and confidence in EaseMyTrip's long-term growth.

The Board also acknowledged the contributions of Mr. Prashant Pitti, who has concluded his tenure to focus on mentoring young startups, pursuing entrepreneurial ventures, and advancing public-good initiatives. He will, however, continue to remain a promoter of EaseMyTrip.

The company statement said that this leadership development reflects the company's continued evolution as a homegrown travel-tech leader, building on its strong foundation to scale new horizons in India and globally.

According to company information, EaseMyTrip (listed on NSE and BSE) is one of India's largest online travel-tech platforms in terms of air ticket bookings, as per the Crisil Report-Assessment of the OTA Industry in India (Feb 2021). (ANI)

