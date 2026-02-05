New Delhi [India], February 5 (ANI): Reaffirming India's "Neighbourhood First" policy, Union Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh said on Wednesday that India remains a steadfast partner in Sri Lanka's progress, highlighting that the bilateral relationship has entered a phase of "renewed dynamism."

Speaking at the 78th Independence Day celebrations of Sri Lanka in the national capital, Singh emphasised the deep-rooted civilizational links between the two nations, spanning history, culture, and religion. He noted that India's support for Sri Lanka has always been unconditional, guided by the belief that a stable and prosperous Sri Lanka contributes to regional security and shared growth.

The Minister underscored India's role as a "first responder", specifically citing the humanitarian assistance provided following Cyclone Ditwah. He noted that Indian Naval ships INS Vikrant and INS Udaygiri were immediately redeployed for relief operations.

Singh further informed the gathering that the restoration of bridges and railway lines, as well as the relocation of houses and hospitals, has already commenced under a 450 million USD relief package.

Highlighting robust economic ties, Singh noted that India continues to be Sri Lanka's largest trading partner, with bilateral trade reaching 5.8 billion USD in the 2024-25 financial year. He added that Indian investments now account for nearly 50 per cent of the total foreign investment in the country.

The Minister also emphasised the transformative power of technology, stating that India is pleased to support the implementation of the Sri Lanka Unique Digital Identity (SLUDI) project. This initiative, drawing on India's experience with digital public services, is expected to be a key enabler of Sri Lanka's digital transformation.

Singh detailed that India's overall development assistance has now exceeded 7.5 billion USD, including grants of over 850 million USD. These projects cover critical sectors such as housing, transport, health, education, and renewable energy across all provinces.

On the cultural front, the Minister pointed out that the bond is further strengthened by people-to-people ties. In 2025, India remained the largest source of tourists to Sri Lanka, with over 5 lakh Indians visiting the country.

He also mentioned the ongoing exposition of the Sacred Buddha Relics from Devni Mori in Colombo as a symbol of the profound spiritual foundation shared by both nations.

Singh concluded by noting that the recent high-level visits, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Sri Lanka in 2025 and President Anura Kumara Dissanayake's visit to India in 2024, have laid a strong foundation for a partnership based on synergy and mutual benefit. (ANI)

