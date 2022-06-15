New Delhi [India], June 15 (ANI/PNN): EasyCoins, a new generation crypto investment platform for investors, is set to be India's No. 1 Crypto investment platform and expand to the international markets, including the SEA, GCC, and African Markets. The company's mission is to create an easy investment platform for both institutional and retail investors to enable them to invest in Digital assets/ Cryptos.

Furthermore, it will create multiple easy investment products for investors so that they don't need to worry about the complex technical nature of crypto and still be able to invest in them. In other words, EasyCoins plans to develop innovative investment products focusing on cryptos to simplify crypto investment for billions of people worldwide.

Cryptocurrency is still nascent, and it is very difficult for most people to fully understand its principles and mechanisms, not to mention what kind of investment to make. So it is fundamental to provide the simplest possible product portfolio to help users grow their wealth. EasyCoins will take a step-by-step approach to help investors gradually build their awareness of cryptocurrencies. At first, EasyCoins will introduce some easy-to-understand, low-risk, high-reward products, making it easier for more users to enter the crypto investment market. Following that, the company will launch strategic trading and robot trading one after another to help users set up their own cryptocurrency portfolio. Ultimately, EasyCoins will help investors to resist risks, go through ups and downs, and share the benefits of long-term appreciation of cryptocurrencies by building up more structured products.

EasyCoins is a new generation crypto investment platform created by a group of crypto natives who believe crypto investing should be easy and exciting. Some are successful entrepreneurs, some are experienced investors, and some are tech nerds immersed in the digital world for decades. India, a beautiful and ancient country, will be the starting point for EasyCoins. To better serve Indian users, EC will build a strong team in India. Sanjeet, a successful executive, will become EC's Country Head, and Harsh will be the Marketing Director as he has extensive management experience in crypto platforms.

In a statement, Founder shares the plans of the crypto investment firm. "We are a crypto investment platform aiming to simplify crypto investments for retail and institutional investors worldwide. Unlike some exchanges on the market, we have no intention to make huge profits from transaction fees, nor do we want to benefit from the losses of our users."

"In other words, we do not treat users as a tool for us to make money or just let users fend for themselves in the high-risk crypto investment market. Zero-sum games are never ever our choice. Instead, what we do is help users make money from market fluctuations and long-term asset appreciation through our trading strategies and algorithms," he adds.

The EasyCoins team is full of talented executives from different backgrounds. The core team graduated from top universities in the world and had decades of management experience in large Internet companies, exchanges, and leading venture capital institutions. The company firmly believes that the wave of web 3.0 has arrived. Therefore, it envisions to help users embrace this wave more calmly and benefit from it through their investments in crypto assets.

Today's cryptocurrency exchanges have various problems. They are too complex and elusive for the common man. Even as a professional investor, it isn't easy to fully understand the mystery. EasyCoins is built to deal with this with its simple and easy-to-use crypto investment products.

