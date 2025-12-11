VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 11: EAZY, one of the pioneers in India's enterprise software space, has announced the rollout of EAZY CRM 4.0, its latest and most comprehensive upgrade to date. The new version is claimed to be built on a modern, scalable technology stack and is aimed squarely at B2B organisations that rely on structured sales processes, distributor networks, and long customer lifecycles. With a refreshed interface, stronger automation, and real-time visibility into performance, CRM 4.0 is designed to help sales and service teams work as one, without the usual silos between systems.

CRM 4.0 brings with it a dashboard-first experience where you experience core performance indicators including lead conversion rates, opportunity pipeline velocity, customer engagement, and service case resolution, all tracked LIVE. The new version has been designed keeping critical KPIs at the centre, ensuring that every screen, workflow and insight aligns with how B2B organisations measure performance on the ground. These not only enable sales leadership, but also bring together frontline teams to make data-driven decisions. From supporting complicated B2B sales cycles, the platform's advanced workflow engine facilitates multi-stage approvals, quote generation, contract renewal & escalation. This helps in enforcing process rigor through reduced administrative overhead costs. This new version leverages a cloud-native architecture, focusing not just on performance, security, and extensibility but also on maintaining a clean and responsive UI that works equally well on web and mobile.

A key differentiator of CRM 4.0 is its seamless integration within the EAZY enterprise ecosystem: the CRM is tightly connected with EAZY ERP for real-time view of operations, EAZY's DMS for distributor visibility, and with EAZY's SFA (Recibo) for field-sales data and order execution. This integrated EAZY ecosystem ensures that sales, distribution, and service teams are all working on a unified data source. This favors more transparency, accountability, and a cohesive customer experience across the entire business network.

Looking forward, Kunal Singhal, Founder & Managing Director, mentioned that they plan to extend CRM 4.0's capabilities in the coming quarter with a marketplace of pre-built integrations. This will also bring AI-powered forecasting into play for better pipeline management and churn risk. These upcoming releases are focused on making EAZY CRM a comprehensive business platform for B2B sales enterprises.

EAZY anticipates that CRM 4.0 will significantly improve operational efficiency of the organizations, reduce dependency on manual tasks, and provide greater visibility and more transparency into the entire sales and service lifecycle. By aligning both via a single unified system, businesses can drastically reduce silos through improved accountability and eventually delivering better outcomes at the customer's end.

"CRM 4.0 is not just about updating software, it's about transforming how B2B organisations connect sales, distribution and service in real time," said Kunal Singhal, Managing Director, EAZY. "We have architected this version with a performance-first mindset, focusing on KPIs that matter, while building the foundation for a truly unified enterprise ecosystem."

"This release is just the beginning," added Singhal. "As we roll out further integrations in our CRM and focus on advanced service workflows, companies using EAZY will be able to operate with unprecedented agility and connectivity."

CRM 4.0 is available immediately to both new and existing EAZY customers. They also provide dedicated migration support, onboarding guidance, and training resources to foster IT teams to adopt the new version seamlessly.

About EAZY

EAZY is a leading provider of cloud-based ERP, DMS, and field sales automation platforms tailored for mid-sized and large enterprises. With industry-ready products and plug-and-play modules, EAZY helps businesses across India unlock operational efficiency, reduce costs, and make smarter, real-time decisions. To learn more, visit: https://www.eazy.ai

