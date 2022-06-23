Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], June 23 (ANI/NewsVoir): eBay, a global commerce leader connecting millions of buyers and sellers worldwide, organized an event in Jaipur for leading sellers from across the country.

With an aim to empower India's leading exports to further expand their footprint in the international markets, the company hosted this event to encourage the seller community to scale their Cross-border trade business.

The event saw the participation of top sellers from every nook and corner of the country. Apart from providing category-specific insights and an opportunity to engage with other ecosystem partners, the company also hosted an award ceremony to recognize the efforts of these leading businesses for contributing majorly to India's dream of crossing $1 trillion in exports by 2030.

Currently, eBay's marketplace has 142 million active buyers who are consistently witnessing a rise in demand for their products from over 190 countries. In India, the most popular categories are fine jewellery, auto parts & accessories, natural and alternative remedies, Indian ethnic wear, and rugs & carpets. From Jaipur itself, the platform has thousands of active sellers and the top categories from the city are gems and jewellery, home decor and textiles, clothing, shoes, and accessories.

Attending the event alongside India's top-performing sellers, Pavan Ponnappa, Head - Categories, Acquisition and Marketing (India - Cross Border Trade), said, "Indian products and sellers are appreciated across the eBay marketplace which is demonstrated by the high percentage of repeat business that sellers see. The effort of the entrepreneurs and the government agencies has seen the demand for Indian products grow multi-fold over the years. eBay continues to play the role of a catalyst in driving this and building a sustainable ecosystem for businesses of all sizes, Brands, and Exporters to participate in Cross-border trade. The event allowed us to share the best practices, the opportunity to scale across various categories, gather feedback from our sellers, and most importantly acknowledge their success on eBay."

eBay Inc. (Nasdaq: EBAY) is a global commerce leader that connects people and builds communities to create economic opportunities for all. Our technology empowers millions of buyers and sellers in more than 190 markets around the world, providing everyone with the opportunity to grow and thrive. Founded in 1995 in San Jose, California, eBay is one of the world's largest and most vibrant marketplaces for discovering great value and unique selections. In 2021, eBay enabled over $87 billion of gross merchandise volume.

