New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): The growth rate of the index of eight core industries for June 2020 declined by 15.0 per cent (provisional) compared to a decline of 22.0 per cent (revised) in previous month of May 2020.

Its cumulative growth from April to June, 2020-21 was -24.6 per cent.

There was more relaxations in COVID-19 induced lockdown in June compared to May.

A Commerce and Industry ministry release said that the final growth rate of Index of Eight Core Industries for March'2020 has been revised at -8.6 per cent.

The eight core industries comprise 40.27 per cent of the weight of items included in the Index of Industrial Production.

While, the production of coal, crude oil, natural gas, steel, electricity, refinery products, and cement dipped, fertilizer is the only sector that saw growth last month, as compared to the same period last year.

The steel seemed to be the worst affected sector, with its production declining by 33.8 per cent in June, compared to the same month last year. The cumulative index of June declined by 51.7 per cent during April to June 2020-21 compared to the same period last year.

Coal production fell by 15.5 per cent in June this year compared to last year. Its cumulative index also dipped by 15.0 per cent from April to June 2020-21 over the same period in the previous year.

Crude oil production, the government said, declined by 6.0 per cent for the month of June this year compared to the same period last year. The cumulative index of the crude oil dipped by 6.5 per cent during April to June 2020-21 as compared to the corresponding period last year.

"The Natural Gas production declined by12 per cent in June 2020 over June 2019. Its cumulative index declined by 16.2 per cent during April to June 2020-21 over the corresponding period of previous year," the release said.

The production of cement also dipped by 6.9 per cent in June compared to the last year. " Its cumulative index also declined by 38.3 per cent during April to June 2020-21 over the corresponding period of the previous year."

Electricity generation fell by 11 per cent in June this year compared to the same month in 2019. The cumulative index of the electricity generation fell by 16.1 per cent during April to June 2020-21 over the corresponding period last year.

However, fertilzer is the only sector whose production saw an increase by 4.2 per cent in June 2020 compared to June 2019. (ANI)

