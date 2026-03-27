New Delhi [India], March 27 (ANI): Elevated global energy prices amid geopolitical developments in West Asia could exert pressure on India's fiscal position in FY27, though available buffers are likely to help manage the impact, according to a report by ICRA.

The report noted that "elevated global crude oil and natural gas prices amid ongoing developments in West Asia may influence the Government of India's fiscal position for FY2026-27."

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It highlighted that recent increases in energy prices, driven by geopolitical factors, have introduced volatility in global markets and may necessitate fiscal recalibration. "Even if the situation stabilises, energy prices are expected to remain higher than earlier budgeted assumptions, which may require fiscal adjustments," the report said.

According to the rating agency, higher crude and gas prices could raise subsidy requirements, especially for fertilisers and LPG. "Higher crude oil and natural gas prices may lead to an increase in subsidy requirements, particularly for fertilisers and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG)," it stated.

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The report further pointed to potential revenue-side pressures, noting that elevated prices may have implications for government revenues, including potential moderation in excise collections and corporate tax inflows.

ICRA also flagged supply-side concerns, stating that "global supply disruptions and logistical challenges have contributed to the increase in energy prices, which could impact various sectors, including petroleum and fertilisers."

But, despite these challenges, the report underscored the availability of fiscal buffers. "Multiple buffers are available to manage the impact," it said, citing mechanisms such as the Economic Stabilisation Fund (ESF), expenditure savings, and flexibility through supplementary demand for grants.

Additionally, it noted that expenditure savings observed in recent years and potential carry-forward of higher small savings collections may provide additional fiscal space, while lower redemptions and adjustments in market borrowings may also offer some support.

On the fiscal outlook, ICRA said these buffers could help limit deviations from targets. "These buffers may help contain any significant deviation from the fiscal deficit target of 4.5 per cent of GDP for FY2026-27," the report stated, while cautioning that outcomes depend on how long elevated energy prices persist.

The report added that fiscal management may require a calibrated approach, including timing of subsidy payouts and utilisation of available fiscal tools to navigate evolving global conditions.

Overall, ICRA presented a balanced view, noting that while global energy price trends remain a key factor influencing fiscal outcomes, the presence of buffers provides resilience in managing potential pressures. (ANI)

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