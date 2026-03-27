NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], March 27: Ahead of the much-awaited T20 season, Signify (Euronext: LIGHT), the world leader in lighting, has announced the partnership of its emerging electrical brand EcoLink with Sunrisers Hyderabad. EcoLink comes on board as an official partner, marking a key step in expanding the brand's reach and visibility across India.

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Built on a strong consumer connect, EcoLink continues to grow as a brand focused on delivering reliable, value-driven solutions for Indian homes. The association leverages the scale of cricket to bring the brand closer to millions of fans nationwide, supported by on-ground visibility, headgear branding, and integrated campaign activations.

Sumit Joshi, CEO and MD, Signify, Greater India said, "At Signify, we are focused on driving innovation that creates meaningful value for our consumers. EcoLink plays an important role in this journey by offering reliable and accessible solutions for Indian homes. As we continue to expand the brand's presence, the T20 season provides a powerful platform to connect with consumers at scale. Our partnership with Sunrisers Hyderabad allows us to engage with passionate fans while strengthening EcoLink's connect across households in India."

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Nikhil Gupta, Head of Strategy and Marketing, Signify, Greater India added, "EcoLink has seen strong consumer traction, and this partnership is a strategic step towards amplifying that momentum at scale. With a growing footprint and a sharp focus on delivering reliable, high-performance solutions, EcoLink aligns closely with the spirit of Sunrisers Hyderabad backing potential, driving consistency, and building trust. Through high-impact visibility, integrated campaigns, and fan-first engagement, we aim to deepen consumer connect and further strengthen EcoLink's position as a trusted and accessible brand for Indian households."

Mr. K Shanmugam, CEO of Sunrisers Hyderabad stated, "We are pleased to associate with EcoLink for the upcoming T20 series. At Sunrisers Hyderabad, we are driven by a culture of innovation and deep engagement with our passionate fan base. We're confident that this partnership will enhance the fan experience and keep the energy high as we battle for the trophy."

Sunrise Hyderabad enters the season with strong squads, led by Interim captain Ishan Kishan and Head Coach Daniel Vettori. The team features a host of players, including Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Pat Cummins, Travis Head, Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshal Patel, Jaidev Unadkat and Liam Livingstone delivering high performances and keep fans engaged throughout the season.

About SignifySignify (Euronext: LIGHT) is the world leader in lighting for professionals and consumers. We proudly bring to market the world's best lighting brands, from Signify, Philips, Philips Hue, Signify Interact, Philips Dynalite, Color Kinetics and many more. Our advanced products connected systems and services unlock the extraordinary potential of light for brighter lives and a better world. In 2025, we had sales of EUR 5.8 billion, approximately 27,000 employees, and a presence in over 70 markets. We are in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index and hold the EcoVadis Platinum rating. News and updates from Signify can be found in the Newsroom, on LinkedIn and Instagram. Information for investors is located on the Investor Relations page.

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