Melbourne [Australia], August 28: As demand for licensed pharmacists increases worldwide, Elite Expertise, an Australian EdTech platform, has quickly emerged as a global leader for international licensure training. Through innovative learning models, high success rates, and a growing global footprint, the company is helping thousands of pharmacists achieve their professional goals and secure careers abroad.

Health systems across the world are facing a shortage of qualified pharmacists, while internationally trained professionals often encounter barriers to licensure. Elite Expertise was formed to meet this demand by offering cost-effective preparation programs for key international exams. These include the OPRA Exam and KAPS exams in Australia, the PEBC exam in Canada, the NAPLEX in the United States, the PSI Equivalency exam in Ireland, and professional licensure exams in the United Kingdom and New Zealand. The company has established itself as the go-to provider for pharmacists looking to practice internationally by offering live classes, recorded lectures, mock exams, and personalized mentorship.

The platform provides structured exam preparation designed to assist students with licensure pathways across multiple countries. Its flexible and adaptable learning options, such as interactive live classes, recorded video lectures, and self-paced resources, cater to a variety of schedules and learning preferences. Simulated exam environments build confidence and performance, while customized mentorship offers direct guidance from experienced pharmacists tailored to individual needs. In addition, its strong community of students, alumni, and mentors fosters collaboration and support at every stage of the licensure journey. Elite Expertise's combination of academic expertise and practical training ensures students not only pass their exams but also develop professional confidence to thrive in international healthcare systems.

Since its establishment in 2021, Elite Expertise has trained more than 800 pharmacists from India and other nations, preparing them for international roles. Its first batch of students achieved an 89 percent pass rate, which has since increased to 95 percent by July 2024, underscoring the platform's effectiveness. By leveraging technology, the company provides global accessibility, flexible scheduling, and cost-effective learning opportunities for its expanding international audience.

At the center of this initiative is Arief Mohammad, a clinical pharmacist and accredited consultant pharmacist of the Australian Association of Consultant Pharmacists (AACPA). With professional experience in Australia, Malaysia, and India, Arief specializes in home medication reviews and medication management services. His career began in Telangana, India, where academic excellence and scholarships enabled him to pursue advanced pharmacy degrees. He gained professional experience in Malaysia before expanding his career at Northern Health Hospital Melbourne, where he transitioned into clinical pharmacy. Through this journey, Arief recognized the challenges faced by international graduates in obtaining licensure overseas.

To address this need, Arief, along with his wife and co-founder Harika Bheemavarapu, established Elite Expertise to streamline licensure pathways and create an accessible learning platform. Beyond test preparation, the mission extends to bridging gaps between education systems and global healthcare demands, ultimately empowering pharmacists to build successful international careers.

Looking ahead, Elite Expertise aims to expand its global impact by shaping the future of international pharmacy education. By combining technology-driven learning with mentorship and peer support, the platform is fostering a worldwide community of pharmacists. As services continue to grow internationally, the vision remains unchanged: equipping healthcare professionals with the tools, training, and confidence necessary for long-term career success.

