School Assembly News Headlines Today, 28 August 2025: News headlines hold great significance for school students as they provide a gateway to understanding the world in a concise and simple way. Reading headlines daily keeps students updated about national and international events, government policies, scientific discoveries, sports achievements, and cultural happenings. This knowledge enriches their general awareness and strengthens their academic foundation, as many subjects connect with real-world events. Below, check out the top news headlines for morning school assembly today, August 28. Read out these important national, international, sports, entertainment and business stories during morning assembly.

National News For School Assembly

Prime Minister Narendra Modi departs on August 28 for his first standalone visit to Japan in seven years. He will attend the 15th India–Japan Annual Summit from August 29 to August 30.

in seven years. He will attend the 15th India–Japan Annual Summit from August 29 to August 30. A Reuters poll suggests India’s economic growth likely slowed to 6.7% in Q1 (April–June) 2025, down from 7.4% in the prior quarter.

IIT Guwahati announced that registration for GATE 2026 begins on August 28.

International News For School Assembly

Chinese President Xi Jinping will welcome over 20 world leaders, including Vladimir Putin and Narendra Modi, at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Tianjin from August 31 to September 1.

Germany is grappling with a major pension challenge as an ageing population shrinks the workforce by an expected 9% over the next decade.

To increase competition and lower prices, New Zealand plans to introduce laws in November that will simplify and speed up the approval process for new supermarkets.

Sports News For School Assembly

India’s Olympic javelin star Neeraj Chopra competes at the Diamond League Final in Zurich.

The Flanders Darts Trophy kicks off in Antwerp. Teen phenom Luke Littler, known as 'The Nuke,' makes his exciting return to the European Tour.

The highly anticipated 2025–26 Indian domestic cricket season kicks off with the Duleep Trophy in Bengaluru.

Entertainment News For School Assembly

Mark Ruffalo stars in the upcoming HBO limited series Task, portraying Tom—a former clergyman turned FBI agent grappling with shattered faith and trauma.

A high-profile wedding in Chennai on August 28 will unite the filmmaking legacies of Sivaji Ganesan and Sai Kumar.

Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce are officially engaged. The couple confirmed the joyful milestone in a joint Instagram post.

Business News For School Assembly

SpaceX achieved a significant milestone by deploying its first batch of mock Starlink satellites in space using its Starship rocket.

Anticipating steep US tariffs, Surat’s diamond hub is experiencing a slowdown in orders and lay-offs, leaving many offices empty.

Suzuki Motor Corporation has unveiled plans to invest INR 70,000 crore over the next five to six years to broaden its operations in India. This includes a strong push into electric vehicles following the launch of its EV project in Gujarat.

Sharing headlines in morning assemblies fosters confidence, public speaking skills, and teamwork. Thus, news headlines are not just updates but powerful tools for personality development, helping students become informed, articulate, and socially aware individuals.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 28, 2025 10:51 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).