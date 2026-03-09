VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 9: Embed, a leading cashless payments, point of sale, and integrated venue operations technology provider for the amusement and attractions industry, will showcase its latest innovations for Family Entertainment Centers, amusement centers, and arcades at Booth D26 at the 24th IAAPI Amusement Expo, taking place from 10 to 12 March 2026 at Bombay Exhibition Centre, Mumbai.

Embed brings next frontier of cashless ecosystem to US$11 billion Indian amusement industry

At IAAPI, Embed will showcase its hyper-integrated solutions to help operators create seamless operations and a simplified guest journey

India's amusement park and theme park market is experiencing rapid growth, with revenues expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 9.9%, reaching over USD 11 billion by 2030, driven by investments in new attractions, according to Grand View Research. Against this backdrop, operators are increasingly focused on raising throughput, improving per-guest spend, tightening redemption economics, and building multi-site consistency without adding operational complexity.

"India's operators are scaling quickly, and the winners will be those who remove friction from the guest journey while running the business with real-time performance control," said Renee Welsh, CEO, Embed. "We bring everything together so the experience feels seamless from start to finish, from bookings and digital waivers to payments on the floor and clear reporting at the end of the day. For operators, that means smoother guest flow, stronger sales per visit, and consistent operations across teams and locations. With Embed AI, venues can also shift from looking back at reports to making faster, data-led decisions on game performance, staffing, promotions, and guest flow."

As part of the new Embed Ecosystem, Embed AI is launched to deliver a new generation of intelligent tools built specifically for entertainment venues. It is designed to help operators access real-time reporting that is easy to act on, automate everyday tasks, optimise pricing and promotions, improve workforce planning with smarter staffing, predict revenue and demand, and personalise guest experiences at scale. By drawing deeper insights from operational data, Embed AI turns venue information into clear, actionable intelligence, enabling teams to tighten day-to-day operations, improve sales performance, and support sustainable growth.

"Our partnerships with global technology leaders like Google, Apple, and Amazon Web Services give us access to pilot technologies that allow us to tailor their latest innovations specifically for the family entertainment industry," said Andy Welsh, CTO of Embed. "The AI-enabled Family Entertainment Center is no longer theoretical; it is here, and it is built to help operators run more efficiently, make faster decisions, and deliver a better guest experience every day."

Embed's IAAPI participation is structured around significant operating shifts now shaping the next phase of growth for India's FECs, amusement centers, and arcades. First, the cashless venue is becoming the default, and Embed will demonstrate tap and play guest journeys that reduce friction across play, reloads, redemption, and point of sale to improve throughput, per guest spend, and guest satisfaction.

"For our guests the cashless experience has been a game changer. Tap to play, reloads, and seamless redemption, everything is designed to eliminate friction and make the experience as intuitive and enjoyable as possible. For us, as operators, the system offers real-time data, intelligent reporting and creates visibility across all of the locations we want to go to. In terms of tracking, game performances, downtime and even guest preferences, all have helped us make fast and sharper decisions. It's also helped us reduce our dependency on manual oversights, it allows our frontline teams to focus on the guest experience rather than back-end logistics," said Shreya Malpani, Malpani Group (Dave & Buster's India).

"As we scale, standardisation becomes critical," Malpani said. "We wanted somebody who is innovation-first and that's how we came to know about Embed and how it consistently stays ahead of the curve, building solutions that address today's needs and tomorrow's opportunities. Whether it's enhanced data analytics or any integrations I think we view Embed as a great long-term partner for growth."

To ensure teams can implement and operate the system confidently from day one, Embed GoTrain™ - a gamified training programme, supports onboarding, training, and operational best practices for venue owners, managers, and frontline staff, empowering teams to quickly build expertise and optimise operations.

"We have been using the Embed solutions for over two decades and we look forward to the continued progress and wish them the best for their foray into the Indian market," said Abbas Jabalpuwarla, CEO, TEEG (Timezone).

