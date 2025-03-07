PNN

New Delhi [India], March 7: Empfly, a transformative AI-powered cloud and automation platform, has successfully secured its seed funding from Pontaq Ventures through the Software Technology Parks of India (STPI). This strategic investment will enable empfly to accelerate innovation in AI-driven workforce optimization, expand its market presence, and enhance automation solutions for industries such as telecom, logistics, healthcare, and life sciences.

Empfly is redefining enterprise automation by combining advanced analytics, intelligent automation, and structured workflows. Its cloud-based solutions enable businesses to maximize productivity, transparency, and ROI, fostering operational excellence and unlocking workforce potential.

With a vision to be the first choice for businesses seeking intelligent automation and technology enhancement. Empfly helps organizations streamline operations, boost productivity, and drive data-driven decision-making, enabling them to simplify processes, reduce costs, and foster sustainable growth. Committed to creating customer-centric, innovative solutions that drive operational efficiency, empower employees, and add measurable value to businesses, empfly continues to lead the way in building seamless, technology-enhanced ecosystems.

Empfly has also onboarded Dr. Ravi Gaur as Chief Advisor, a strategic move to strengthen its presence in the healthcare industry. With over 35 years of expertise in pathology, molecular diagnostics, and healthcare management, Dr. Gaur has been instrumental in setting up 100+ labs and multiple corporate chains. His deep knowledge in AI-driven diagnostics, precision medicine, and digital pathology will play a key role in shaping empfly's healthcare automation solutions, enabling smarter, more efficient healthcare operations.

The company is led by a dynamic leadership team comprising Basudha Shrivastav (CEO), K Manoj Kumar (CTO), and Himanshu Narula (CMO), who collectively drive its relentless focus on continuous innovation and excellence.

"This funding marks a pivotal moment for empfly. We are deeply grateful to Pontaq Ventures for their trust in our vision and to STPI for their continued support. With this backing, we will scale faster, strengthen our AI capabilities, and drive efficiency for businesses leveraging automation and AI-powered operations," said Basudha Shrivastav Narula, Founder & CEO of Empfly.

Pontaq Ventures, a prominent cross-border innovation fund, has been instrumental in supporting startups that drive digital transformation. STPI, a key initiative fostering India's tech ecosystem, has played a crucial role in providing the right platform and support for empfly to amplify its impact.

For more information, visit: https://www.empfly.com

