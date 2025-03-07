Los Angeles, March 7: Obsession with work can sometimes become unhealthy or in the case of Hollywood actor Walton Goggins, potentially fatal. In the third episode of ‘The White Lotus’ Season 3, the actor liberates a bunch of caged, venomous snakes, resulting in his character’s girlfriend Chelsea (Aimee Lou Wood) getting bitten before being rushed to the hospital, reports ‘Variety’.

But in real life, Walton was the one bitten by a snake. The actor, who plays miserable Thailand tourist Rick Hatchett on the HBO series, told the story on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’, prefacing it by saying, “I am terrified of snakes. I don’t just have a phobia, it’s like a missing link when it comes to snakes. There’s something, like, genetically wrong with me when it comes to snakes”. ‘The White Lotus’ Season 3: JioHotstar Censors Buddha Idol Cursing Scene in Episode 1 but Keeps Patrick Schwarzenegger’s Nudity Uncut.

As per ‘Variety’, the scene, which takes place at a snake sanctuary of sorts, required the actor to open various terrariums and pick up the snakes to let them free. A snake handler on set gave him a rundown on which of the reptiles were fine to touch, and which “could kill you”.

“For Rick Hatchett, the snakes represented him, and metaphorically speaking, he was releasing these snakes because he wants someone to release him from his pain,” Goggins said, setting up the scene. “That meant nothing on the day. When I picked up the snake for the very first time, I started crying uncontrollably”. When he was pulling one of the snakes out, it “didn’t want to come”, lunging toward him and biting him. ‘The White Lotus’ Season 3 Review: ‘Top-Notch Performances’! BLACKPINK Lisa’s HBO Series Gets Praise From Critics.

“I wish I could have been cool”, Goggins said of his reaction to the bite, but instead he yelled, “Oh my God, I’ve been bit by a snake”, Since the actor had nine hours left to shoot that day, his wound was treated with some Neosporin and he moved on to the next take. But the next day, a ‘White Lotus’ producer called him and said, “We’ve been thinking about it … maybe you should go to the hospital”. Goggins replied, “For what? You said the snake was non-venomous. Am I dying a slow death?” Nonetheless, he did end up going to the hospital and was given a precautionary shot.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 07, 2025 03:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).