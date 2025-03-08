PNN

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 8: On the occasion of International Women's Day, Mental Switch proudly takes a meaningful step towards promoting menstrual hygiene and environmental sustainability. This initiative, the brainchild of R.R. Sharath Singh--author of Sky Monk and facilitator at Mental Switch--is dedicated to ensuring that young girls and women have access to safe and dignified sanitary waste disposal solutions.

To commemorate this special day, Mental Switch has donated 10 Napkin Incinerator machines to DR. B.R. Ambedkar Residential Girl School & Kitturu Rani Chennamma Residential Girl, reinforcing our commitment to women's health and well-being. But this is just the beginning--over the next six months, we will donate an additional 100 machines to communities in need, with a special focus on all-girls government residential schools. Our ambitious goal is to successfully dispose of 1.2 crore sanitary pads every month, ensuring a cleaner and healthier environment.

This mission is powered by the proceeds from the Book Sky Monk, emphasizing the power of knowledge and awareness in driving meaningful change. Every purchase of the book directly contributes to expanding this initiative, allowing us to reach more locations and support more individuals in need.

For too long, young girls have faced limited options for safe sanitary pad disposal. Many were forced to resort to unhygienic methods, leading to discomfort and distress. Now, with the introduction of napkin incinerator machines, sanitary pads are disposed of efficiently--burned within minutes and reduced to harmless ash. This solution not only promotes hygiene but also provides peace of mind to countless young girls who previously had no proper disposal options.

The napkin incinerator machines are manufactured by Riya INC, a women-run organization based in Tirupur. Their dedication to creating eco-friendly and efficient disposal solutions plays a crucial role in making this project a reality. By equipping schools, public spaces, and underprivileged communities with these machines, we aim to foster a healthier, more dignified environment for women and young girls across the country.

Join Us in Making a Difference

Your support can amplify our impact! Purchase Sky Monk or collaborate with us to expand this initiative to more communities. Together, we can make menstrual hygiene accessible and sustainable for all.

If you know an organization or a community that needs support, please reach out to us--we are here to help.

For more details, visit www.mentalswitch.in or reach out to Hemanth Kumar at 6362000175.

