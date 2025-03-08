New Delhi, March 8: The Delhi Cabinet has approved an allocation of Rs 5,100 crore for implementing the Mahila Samriddhi Yojana, under which women in the national capital will receive Rs 2,500 each per month, BJP national president J P Nadda announced on Saturday. Speaking at an event here on the occasion of International Women's Day, Nadda congratulated the women of Delhi and said the scheme would be launched immediately. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta-Led Cabinet Approves INR 2,500 per Month Scheme for Eligible Women.

He emphasised that the work for women's empowerment has now begun in Delhi with the introduction of the scheme. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and other senior leaders were present at the event. "The victory in the national capital would not have been possible without the support of women," Nadda said, acknowledging their role in the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) electoral success.

In the run-up to last month's Delhi Assembly polls, the BJP had pledged Rs 2,500 each per month for women, surpassing the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) offer of Rs 2,100. The party's strategy paid off as it secured a sweeping victory, winning 48 of the 70 seats and marking its return to power in Delhi after a gap of more than 26 years. The AAP was reduced to 22 seats, while the Congress failed to open its account.