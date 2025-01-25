PNN

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 25: Encore-Alcom, a leading aluminum doors and windows manufacturer from Hyderabad, on Tuesday announced that its new manufacturing plant, the India's first facility with auto robotic technology, started operations in Surat, Gujarat.

This India's largest facility for the manufacturing of aluminum doors and windows is spread over 1,84,000 square feet and employs 500 people. Company is investing Rs.60 crores for this plant in a phased manner.

"We used German technology for the state-of- the-art new plant which has a capacity to produce 35,000 square feet per day. We will showcase our latest and innovative products at AceTech trade fair scheduled from January 24 at Hitex in Hyderabad" said Avuthu Shiva Koti Reddy, founder and Chairman & Managing Director of Encore Woodcrafts.

So far, the company successfully executed 3,500 projects including several projects in the US, UK, Dubai and Europe. "Our products are on par with the world's leading companies in this segment as we have our own world-class R&D and collaborated with Italian designers" said Jayanti Bhai Patola, Director of Alcom.

Largest sliding door..

Encore-Alcom achieved a record by manufacturing 20-foot sliding door which is the largest in India in terms of height and width, said Shiva Koti Reddy. 'We also installed a sliding door weighing 3.6 tonnes in a project. Our company designs sliding doors in such a way that even three-year-old children can easily operate them. The doors and windows manufactured by us lend a special attraction to the newly established restaurants, cafes and outlets across India and abroad", he explained.

Entering new markets..

Encore-Alcom is gearing up to expand its global footprint by entering Australia and the Middle East soon. "We manufacture aluminum doors, windows, railings, and glass facades. We are importing high-quality rollers from Slovakia. The future belongs to metal doors" said Jayanti Bhai Patola.

He further said: "At our new plant, 500 people have got direct and indirect job opportunities. This is our second plant in Surat. We already have a plant in Surat with an area of 60,000 square feet. It has manufacturing capacity of 10,000 square feet per day. Our products are 300 per cent better than those of competing companies. We design and manufacture architectural products that suit the requirements of customers".

Products are brand ambassadors..

Encore already carved a niche for itself in the manufacturing of wooden doors. It markets its products under Encore brand in the south and the Alcom brand in the north. "We have studied markets like China, Taiwan, Italy, etc. In terms of quality and design, our products are on par with those in those markets. We proudly say that our products are brand ambassadors," said Shiva Koti Reddy.

The company imports high-quality raw materials from different countries. "Alcom started its first aluminum doors and windows manufacturing plant in Surat nine years ago. It employs 380 people. With the new Surat plant starting operations, we introduced aluminum doors and windows under Encore brand in South India. Hivik pooja sales is our hardware partner" he revealed.

