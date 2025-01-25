The ongoing PAK vs WI 2nd Test 2025, witnessed Noman Ali claim a hat-trick in the first session of Day 1, which interestingly was the first time a spinner from the nation had recorded three wickets in three-deliveries in red-ball format. The 38-year-old is a late starter in Test cricket, having made his debut in 2021 after beginning domestic cricket in 2007. Noman Ali Hat-Trick Video: Watch Pakistan Cricketer Register Unique Record As He Dismisses Justin Greaves, Tevin Imlach, and Kevin Sinclair in Consecutive Deliveries During PAK vs WI 2nd Test 2025.

In his short-Test career, Ali has seen both the highs, and lows of international cricket, from getting dropped from the side after performances, to making a sudden comeback and exhibiting his class on the international stage, Ali is a veteran of 119 First-Class games, with 420 wickets under his belt, and also 2,962 runs, which includes an unbeaten century apart from 14 fifties.

Noman Ali Quick Facts

# Noman Ali was born in Sanghar, Sindh on October 7, 1986

# Noman Ali made his FC debut in 2007, and Test debut in 2021

#Noman Ali is the fourth oldest Pakistan Test player making his debut aged 34 years and 111 days

#Nomal Ali claimed a five-wicket haul on Test debut, becoming the 12 Pakistan bowler to achieve such a feat

#Noman Ali narrowly missed his maiden Test hundred against Zimbabwe, getting dismissed on 97

#Noman Ali with his 11 for 147 against England, became the seventh-oldest player to claim ten-wickets in a Test

#Noman Ali with his hat-trick against West Indies in PAK vs WI 2nd Test 2025 became the second-oldest player to register such a feat

So far, in 19* Tests for Pakistan, Ali has claimed 77 wickets, with seven five-wicket, and a solitary 10-wicket haul, and has cemented himself as one of their most potent bowler in home conditions. By the time, Ali wraps up his career, the 38-year-old might add other records to his name as well, with Pakistan playing several home Tests in the upcoming WTC cycles.

(*PAK vs WI 2nd 2025 Test Ongoing)

