New Delhi [India], July 27: Equity 360, the prominent advisory firm, is delighted to announce its role as the exclusive transaction advisor in Beyond Snack's latest funding round, raising an impressive USD 3.5 million from NAB Ventures Fund, a well-known venture capital firm. This successful investment marks the latest accomplishment in Equity 360's outstanding track record, positioning them as a major player in both primary and secondary markets.

Beyond Snack, a pioneering startup in the healthy snack industry has been rapidly gaining recognition for its innovative range of nutritious and delicious snacks. Their dedication to providing consumers with healthier snacking options has struck a chord with health-conscious individuals, making them a compelling investment opportunity in the market.

The infusion of USD 3.5 million from NAB Ventures Fund will fuel Beyond Snack's growth and expansion initiatives. The capital injection will be utilized to scale up production capacities, strengthen distribution networks, and invest in research and development for new product lines. This funding round will enable Beyond Snack to capitalize on emerging opportunities, driving its mission to make healthy snacks accessible to consumers worldwide.

Equity 360's role as the exclusive financial advisor in this funding round exemplifies the dedication to connecting innovative startups with strategic investors. This deal marks the fourth successful transaction in the primary market for Equity 360 this year, further solidifying its position as a leading investment advisor. Additionally, also facilitated two deals in the secondary market, aiding funds in existing investments in high-profile unicorns.

Sumeet Seraf, CEO of Equity 360, commented on the achievement, "We are proud to have advised Beyond Snack in securing this funding from NAB Ventures Fund. Beyond Snack's rapid growth and commitment to delivering healthier snack options made them an attractive prospect for investors. Equity 360 is committed to supporting disruptive startups, and this deal underscores our dedication to fostering innovation in both primary and secondary markets."

Equity 360's expertise in both primary and secondary market deals has positioned us as a preferred partner for startups and investors alike. The successful track record and ability to navigate complex transactions have garnered the trust of clients and solidified its reputation as a leading financial advisory firm.

