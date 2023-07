Police officers in London said they responded to reports of an "unresponsive woman." The Irish singer was 56.London police on Thursday officially pronounced the death of Irish singer Sinead O'Connor.

"A 56-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene... the death is not being treated as suspicious," the London Metropolitan Police said in a statement. The release did not mention O'Connor specifically.

"Police were called at 11:18 hrs on Wednesday, 26 July to reports of an unresponsive woman at a residential address in the SE24 area," the Met added. "Next of kin have been notified... A fill will be prepared for the Coroner."

O'Connor's death brings tributes from around the world

O'Connor, whose 1990 rendition of "Nothing Compares 2 U" propelled her to worldwide stardom, was remembered for her strong voice and her socio-political views. News of her death on Wednesday led to tributes from figures such as Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, singer Tori Amos and Michael Stipe, the American frontman for alt-rock band R.E.M.

O'Connor was the mother to four children, but lost her third child to suicide in January 2022. The singer made public her struggles with bipolar disorder in 2007.

wd/fb (AFP, Reuters)

