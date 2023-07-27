Actress Sushmita Sen, who has returned from her European vacation, recently took to her Instagram and conducted a live session where she spoke about her health. The actress had earlier suffered a heart attack during the filming of the third season of her hit streaming show Aarya. During the live session, a fan inquired about her health to which she replied as, "My health is fabulous… I have been eating well." Sushmita Sen on Motherhood: Just Like Aarya, I Can Go to Any Extent for My Two Daughters.

Her followers were also excited to get some updates about her upcoming project, Aarya 3 in which she avenges the murder of her husband by the durglords. Although she did not reveal anything major about the show's third season as she is bound by a contract, she expressed that she has a lot to share about all the work they did before the health scare happened and all the action they shot after her recovery. "I am waiting for Aarya 3. I think it's going to be very lovely this time. There is a lot that has gone into it, so many things to tell you when we finally discuss 'Aarya' about all the stuff that we did, pre-health scare and all the action we did post. I hope you like it," she said.

Sushmita Sen captioned the post, "#instalive #justbeing I missed you guys!!!! Love you for all the goodness you bring to my life…ALWAYS!!! #yourstruly #duggadugga." Fans were shocked when they learned about the actress's heart attack earlier. The actress had revealed about the heart attack in an Instagram post a few months ago.

The actress had shared a picture with her father and wrote: "Keep your heart happy and courageous, and it'll stand by you when you need it the most Shona (Wise words by my father @sensubir). I suffered a heart attack a couple of days back. Angioplasty done, stent in place, and most importantly, my cardiologist reconfirmed 'I do have a big heart' (sic)." Aarya Season 3: Sushmita Sen Resumes Shoot of Her Disney+ Hotstar Show Post Recovering From Heart Attack (Watch Video).

"Lots of people to thank for their timely aid & constructive action…will do so in another post! This post is just to keep you (my well wishers & loved ones) informed of the good news …that all is well & I am ready for some life again!!! I love you guys beyond!!!! #godisgreat #duggadugga", she wrote in her caption.

