Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 8 (ANI): Equity indices opened in green on Wednesday with Sensex up by 629.26 points and Nifty up by 183.00 points.

The 30-scrip BSE Sensex was up by 629.26 points or 1.09 per cent at 58262.91 at 9.20 am.

Also Read | Ian Somerhalder Birthday Special: 7 Shirtless Pictures of The Vampire Diaries Star That Are 'Bloody' Hot!.

Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 17359.70 at 9.20 am, up by 183.00 points or 1.07 per cent.

On the Sensex, the sectors which are trading high are information technology, energy, and oil and gas among others. (ANI)

Also Read | Google Chat in Gmail Gets Voice, Video Call Features.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)