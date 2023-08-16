PNN

New Delhi [India], August 16: Indian Institute of Commerce Lakshya organises EXALT 2K23, India’s biggest felicitation ceremony for ACCA and CMA USA qualifiers. Over 800 students of Lakshya were felicitated at the ceremony. The event was inaugurated by the Honourable MP Hibi Eden at Trinita Casa Convention Centre, Kochi on Saturday. More than 150 ACCA affiliates, over 500 ACCA part-qualifiers and more than 100 CMA USA qualifiers who cleared the examinations in the academic year 2022-23 were honoured in the event.

Also Read | Scissors in Stomach: Woman Begins Protest Before Kerala Secretariat As Rahul Gandhi Writes to CM Pinarayi Vijayan Seeking His Intervention.

Indian Institute of Commerce Lakshya was founded in the year 2011 aims at creating competent financial professionals through their customised courses for ACCA, CA, CMA USA, CMA India and CS. Over 13,500 students have been trained annually from the institute in the past decade with over 75,000 students securing leading financial positions across the globe.

Orwell Lionel, Managing Director, Indian Institute of Commerce Lakshya presided over the function and Avinash Kulur, Senior Academic Manager, Nayana Mathew, Regional Manager, Central Region, Haneesa Habib,Regional Manager North Region, Gautham Raj Assistant Manager, Online Operations, and Iyas Muhammad, Assistant Regional Manager felicitated the achievers. The event was attended by more than 1000 people including students, parents and faculty.

Also Read | Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Machhindra FC, AFC Cup 2023-24 Live Streaming Online: Watch Free Telecast of Second Stage Preliminary Round Football Match on TV With Time in IST.

On the ongrowing demand and success of commerce professionals in India, Orwell Lionel, Managing Director, Indian Institute of Commerce Lakshya stated that “The commerce industry is growing faster than ever before, and there is a huge demand for ethical and competent professionals who can provide financial insights and support to companies. Such professionals can also impact the national economy hugely. Lakshya tries to transform students into responsible and capable financial experts who have the potential to create a substantial impact on society through their professional journey.”

For further information: https://www.lakshyacommerce.com/

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)