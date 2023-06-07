Get Up to 40% Off on Smart TVs, Exclusive No Cost EMI Offers on all leading Banks

New Delhi [India], June 7: Hisense India, a leading consumer electronics and home appliances company, is pleased to unveil its highly anticipated Super Brand Days. The event presents customers with an exceptional opportunity to acquire the latest Hisense products at WOW prices of up to 40 per cent off. Running for a limited time, these offers guarantee savvy shoppers an enhanced home entertainment experience. Additionally, in collaboration with all the leading Banks, Hisense is giving an option to its customers to avail of a special offer of No Cost EMI on the purchase of Hisense TVs during the Super Brand Days campaign starting 5th June 2023.

In addition to the incredible offers, Hisense India is introducing a captivating gamification element through its official Instagram handle. By simply visiting the Hisense India Instagram page, users can enjoy a fun-filled augmented reality game. They have the opportunity to share their experience by uploading a reel on Instagram using the hashtags #HisenseIndia and #SuperBrandDays, and a lucky participant stands a chance to win a Hisense 43-inch A6H 4K Google TV. This interactive feature adds an extra level of excitement and engagement to the Super Brand Days event.

Hisense India remains committed to delivering superior consumer experiences, and the Super Brand Days is a testament to this commitment. By offering exciting offers on products, Hisense aims to make advanced technology and immersive entertainment accessible to a wider audience.

Pranab Mohanty, CEO, Hisense India says, "At Hisense, our utmost priority is to provide the finest technology accompanied by an exceptional customer experience. Our latest Super Brand Days campaign serves as a token of appreciation for the trust and loyalty our customers have bestowed upon us. Our goal is to make cutting-edge technology and exceptional product experiences accessible and affordable for all. By offering feature-rich products with attractive promotions, we extend an invitation to customers to elevate their experience and embrace a smarter world."

Looking ahead, Hisense India is excited to continue introducing innovative products and services to the Indian market. The company is actively working on upcoming launches that will further enhance the smart ecosystem in India. Hisense aims to be at the forefront of technology and delivering state-of-the-art solutions to its customers.

Hisense India invites all customers to participate in the Super Brand Days and join the gamification on Instagram for a chance to win a 4K Google TV. Stay tuned for more updates and announcements from Hisense India as the company continues to redefine the future of consumer electronics.

Founded in 1969 with the core value of integrity, innovation, customer focus and sustainability, Hisense has become one of the largest consumer electronics and home appliances company in the world. Hisense offers products and services ranging from TV, smartphones, commercial displays, household appliances including refrigerators, freezers, and air conditioners, among other products., IT intelligent systems to real estate and modern services.

Hisense has a strong global workforce of over 90000 and its flat-panel TV market share in China has been No.1 for 13 years consecutively. Hisense sales revenue crossed CNY 175.50 billion in 2021.

Globally, Hisense has established 38 overseas companies, 29 industrial parks and 20 R&D centers and has become a leading player in laser display, ULED, quantum dot display and frequency conversion technology. Hisense's products are currently sold in over 130 countries and regions around the world. In addition, Hisense has built strategic partnerships with trusted global corporations such as IBM and Hitachi for the development and marketing of various products and services.

For more information, kindly visit: https://www.hisense-india.com/about-hisense

