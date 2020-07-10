New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI/Mint Green Events): F-Talk, an initiative by Mint Green Events (MG), which was formed in February 2020 with like-minded people i.e. Sandeep Poddar, Viki Dharamdas, Yash Poddar, Prateek Kyal coming together with one goal in mind - to provide end to end solutions for weddings, corporate events, social events and IP creations.

The curator, Viki Dharamdas, believes in the quote and sets his mind to create a platform which will showcase the best of the human spirit. This led to the birth of F-Talk the infotainment platform, where the company brings the brightest minds to showcase positive thinking, solutions to problems where industry experts or business leaders or entrepreneurs or digital marketeers or technology enthusiasts or politicians or government officials or performers or artistes etc, will be able to share their experiences, expertise, insights, and inspire everyone through their knowledge and talent, creating a positive vibration in the negative times of global crisis. As the saying goes, "Tough situations don't last, tough people, do."

Also Read | Fighter: Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday's Film Sets in Mumbai to Be Dismantled and Re-Erected in Hyderabad?.

We are proud to announce the session 1.0 topic "Embrace the change - Restart India" with an amazing line-up of speakers and panellists with diverse experience. We present:

- Aslam Shaikh, who is the Cabinet Minister for Textiles, Fisheries, Ports and Guardian Minister Mumbai City. Indian politician from the Indian National Congress.

Also Read | WI 140/3 in 40 Overs | England vs West Indies Live Score 1st Test 2020 Day 3: Ben Stokes Accounts for Kraig Brathwaite.

- Manish Sodhi, who is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Sahara Hospitality Limited is a veteran in the hospitality industry with over 21 years of experience.

- Ravi Sunder Shetty, who is the Chairman & MD, Founder of Sai Palace Group of Hotels with more than 30 years of experience.

- Mukesh Kumar, who is the Chief Executive Officer of K Raheja Realty Group, which owns the Infiniti Mall. He is leading the mall business of the company into an admirable retail model.

Let's discover possibilities one step at a time, together!

This article is provided by Mint Green Events. ANI will not be responsible in any way for its content. (ANI/Mint Green Events)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)