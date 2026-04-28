Business News | Fabtech Technologies Limited Announces Q4 and FY26 Results Reinforces Strategic Positioning as a Global Life Science Infrastructure Platform

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 28: Fabtech Technologies Limited (FTL) reported a resilient performance for Q4 and the full year FY26, reflecting a conscious strategic shift towards building long-term infrastructure capabilities rather than focusing solely on near-term revenue acceleration. The Company continues to strengthen its positioning as an integrated global life science infrastructure platform, with investments aligned to support scalable, multi-geography growth.

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Financial Highlights (FY26)

- Consolidated Total Income: ₹431.33 Crore

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- Order Book: More Than ₹900 Crore

- EBITDA: ₹55.56 Crore

- EBITDA Margin: 12.88%

- Profit After Tax (PAT): ₹38.36 Crore

- PAT Margins: 8.89%

Margins during the quarter were influenced by external disruptions and strategic investments toward future capacity creation.

Key Business Highlights

1. Order Book & Execution VisibilityThe Company maintains a strong and healthy order book. Project conversions have experienced deliberate phasing as clients align investment decisions with evolving global conditions. This is expected to drive improved execution momentum and higher conversion velocity starting FY27.

2. Integrated Regional Strategy

FTL continues to build a unified operating model across India, UAE, and Saudi Arabia, treating these markets as a cohesive platform. The Company is actively transitioning towards a "local execution" model in GCC and African markets, strengthening regional capabilities while leveraging India as a support base.

3. Margin Outlook

Q4 margins were impacted by:

- Force majeure events

- Strategic investments in talent and systems

However, management expects a gradual margin expansion trajectory to ~9.9%-10.5%, supported by operating leverage and scale benefits over FY27.

4. Strategic Expansion & Acquisitions

FTL is actively evaluating multiple strategic acquisition opportunities, aimed at strengthening its capabilities and expanding its global footprint within the life science infrastructure ecosystem.

5. Capacity-Led Capital Allocation

The Company has front-loaded infrastructure investments, ensuring readiness for anticipated growth. This positions FTL to efficiently capitalize on large-scale project opportunities as demand accelerates.

Management Commentary / Business Update

FY26 has been a defining year for Fabtech Technologies, reflecting our resilience, strong execution, and long-term strategic focus. Our top line grew by 28% to ₹431 crores, and we further strengthened our foundation through a strategic equity infusion of approximately ₹230 crores. We continue to expand as a global brand across 60+ geographies.

The UAE and Saudi Arabia remain our core markets, while Kenya's rapid growth highlights strong opportunities in Africa. We enter FY27 with our strongest balance sheet to date, ready to scale further.

On a year-on-year basis, total income increased to ₹431.33 crores from ₹335.94 crores. Our Operational Profit stood at ₹36.6 Cr in FY26 compared to ₹31.27 Cr in FY25. It is important to note that these figures are adjusted for TSA (Exceptional Items) of ₹1.77 Cr in FY26 and ₹17.85 Cr in FY25, highlighting the consistent strength of our core operations.

We ended the year strongly, with Q4 income up 22% to ₹168.24 crores and a net profit of ₹22.06 crores, marking a solid turnaround.

Looking ahead, our focus remains on cash and collections. While our liquidity is strong, we are prioritizing receivables management to support sustainable growth. Overall, with a strengthened balance sheet and growing global presence, we are well-positioned for the next phase of growth.

FTL's Core Value Proposition

Fabtech Technologies Limited continues to position itself as a critical enabler of global healthcare infrastructure, supporting the production of life-saving medicines worldwide without producing a single pill ourselves.

Disclaimer

This press release contains certain statements that may be deemed to be forward-looking statements and are based on management's current expectations, including insights from unaudited financial information for Q4 & FY26. These statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including government actions, economic and political developments, technological changes, and other external factors that may cause actual results to differ materially.

The Company assumes no responsibility for any decisions made based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise them to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. For detailed financial information, please refer to official filings submitted to the stock exchanges.

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