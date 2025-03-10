VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 10: On the occasion of International Women's Day, FCB Group India and RK HIV AIDS Research and Care Centre organized a Maha Arogya Shivir, a free general medical camp dedicated to cancer awareness and testing. The camp, held at Chitrakoot Ground, Veera Desai Road, Andheri West, Mumbai, from 9 AM to 4 PM, saw participation from over 200 doctors, providing essential health screenings and medical services to thousands of patients..

As part of this mega medical initiative, free screenings for breast cancer, oral cancer, cervical cancer, PFT (Pulmonary Function Test), and BMD (Bone Mineral Density) tests were conducted. In addition, ECG, sugar tests, general health checkups, medicine distribution, eye checkups, and free spectacles were provided. Wheelchairs were also distributed to those in need. The camp also focused on tuberculosis (TB) prevention, ensuring early detection and distribution of necessary medications.

The event was spearheaded by Dr. Dharmendra Kumar, Chairman, Doctor 365 & RK HIV AIDS Research and Care Centre, and actor-producer-director Dheeraj Kumar (Chairman, Creative Eye Ltd.), in association with the team of FCB Group India. The camp was graced by the presence of several distinguished guests, including **legendary musician Dilip Sen, international fashion designer Dr. Archana Kochar, actor Rakesh Pandey, Ms. Aarti Nagpal (Chief Talent Officer, FCB Group India) and team, Mr Hariharan Nurani (Chief Financial Officer, FCB Group India), Dr. Govind Reddy (Director, R.N. Poddar Ayurveda Medical College), Dr. Prachi Bedekar (CMP Medical College), Mr. Vishal Singh (Director), Mrs. Nirmala Jaiswal (Shri Ram Nursing College Team), Dr. Anil Pandey & Team, Dr. Suhas Vora (Trustee, IMA Juhu), Mr. Mahendra Poddar (President, Chitrakoot Maidan), Mr. Mahesh Manwani (Advisor), Mr. Harish Choksi (RTN DS), and many other prominent personalities.

This Maha Arogya Shivir served as a significant step toward promoting cancer awareness, early detection, and preventive healthcare, benefiting thousands and reinforcing the commitment of FCB Group India and RK HIV AIDS Research and Care Centre towards public health and well-being.

