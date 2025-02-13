PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 13: Fermenta Biotech Limited, India's leading manufacturer of premium-grade APIs, intermediates, and mixes of vitamins and minerals for the global markets, today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended 31 December 2024 (9MFY25). Consolidated revenue (other than from real estate and transfer of lease related rights) for 9MFY25 was INR 286.2 crore, up 70 % from 9MFY24; EBITDA for 9MFY25 was INR 50.6 crore against loss of INR 32.9 crore for 9MFY24.

* Q3FY25 Revenues INR 156.46 crore, up 58% YoY; up 65 % QoQ* EBITDA for 9MFY25 INR 80.78 crore, up183 % YoY* "Significant YoY and QoQ increase in revenue and EBITDA was on the back of volume and price growth in both Human and Animal Nutrition segment.": Prashant Nagre, Managing Director

Key financials (consolidated) without real estate (and transfer of lease-related rights)

Key financials (consolidated) with real estate (and transfer of lease-related rights)

Performance highlights

* Human nutrition volume grew by 102 % over Q3FY24 and 71 % over 9MFY24* Animal nutrition volume grew by 4 % over Q3FY24 and 21 % over 9MFY24.* Our German subsidiary showed standalone 9MFY25 revenue of INR 26.5 crore, 383% growth from INR 5.5 crore a year ago, with EBITDA of INR 9.9 crore, against INR 4.9 crore loss for 9MFY24. Our US subsidiaries showed 9MFY25 revenue of INR 35.8 crore, 80 % growth from INR 19.9 crore for 9MFY24 with EBITDA at INR 1.44 crore, against INR 1.3 crore loss for 9MFY24.* In Q3FY25 cost of material consumed does not include any reversal of provision unlike in Q2FY25 where there was reversal of provision of INR 4.14 crore towards semi-finished inventory.* In November 2024 the company completely repaid its high interest-bearing real estate debt.* In the current fiscal year, Fermenta has won awards for Excellence in Research & Development at Fi India Awards 2024 and Outstanding Supply Chain Performing Team Award at Pharma Supply Chain Leaderships Award 2025.

Commenting on the results, Prashant Nagre, Managing Director, said:

"The significant YoY and QoQ increase in revenue and EBITDA was on the back of volume and price growth in both Human and Animal Nutrition. Increased market demand in the Human Nutrition segment in key markets such as North America and Europe; approvals with key global accounts in animal nutrition also led to increased volumes in this segment."

Revenue mix (consolidated)

Geographical Revenue Mix (consolidated) excluding real estate

About

Fermenta Biotech Limited delivers best in class, science-backed nutritional ingredients across a wide range of market segments, including Pharmaceuticals, Dietary Supplements, Food & Beverages, Veterinary, Nutritional Premixes and Rodenticides. State-of-the-art manufacturing facilities located at Kullu (Himachal Pradesh) and Dahej (Gujarat) drive FBL's comprehensive portfolio of premium vitamins, nutritional premixes, and ingredients for Human and Animal Nutrition.

Our products and services cater to the exacting standards of the world's leading pharma, dietary supplements and food brands, and veterinary and animal feed producers for best-in-class solutions that enhance health, support preventive care, and drive life productivity. With decades of expertise at a global scale with high value manufacturing, we also provide research-based custom solutions in green chemistry and environmental solutions.

Disclaimer

No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information or opinions contained in this release. Such information and opinions are in all events not current after the date of this release. Certain statements made in this release may not be based on historical information or facts and may be "forward looking statements" based on the currently held beliefs and assumptions of the management of Fermenta Biotech Limited ("Company" or "FBL" or Fermenta), which are expressed in good faith and in their opinion reasonable, including those relating to the Company's general business plans and strategy, its future financial condition and growth prospects and future developments in its industry and its competitive and regulatory environment. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of the Company or industry results to differ materially from the results, financial condition, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including future changes or developments in the Company's business, its competitive environment and political, economic, legal, regulatory and social conditions. Further, past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. Given these risks, uncertainties and other factors, viewers of this release are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or developments.

This release is for general information purposes only, without regard to any specific objectives, financial situations or informational needs of any particular person. This release does not constitute an offer or invitation to purchase or subscribe for any securities in any jurisdiction. No part of it should form the basis of or be relied upon in connection with any investment decision or any contract or commitment to purchase or subscribe for any securities. This release is confidential and may not be copied or disseminated, in whole or in part, and in any manner.

