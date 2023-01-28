Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): The ongoing FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 began on 13th January 2023 and will continue until 29th January in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela, India. Interest in the sport and the quadrennial event has skyrocketed, as evident from the official website garnering 300K new users in two days since the launch and seeing a steady climb over the next few days. This is more than the number of users seen for any of the FIH events in the past.

As of 22nd January, the site has crossed 2 million users and a whopping 15 million page views; the page views rose up to 1.5 million views by the third day of the event.

The website, developed by Sportz Interactive, added key feature upgrades to enhance the fan experience. Under Box Scores, fans can access detailed statistics for all players and teams across 15 data points in an interactive format. Teams saw detailed profiles of the participating countries and Matches showcased pool information and filters. The Match Centre was also rejuvenated with display of player photos and penalty corners earned. Additionally, a link to subscribe to the daily newsletter was also made available from the Overview page.

Data from January 12 - 16 on the website showed a CTR of 24%, which is unprecedented, converting nearly a quarter of all search queries into traffic. In fact, the first day received over 280K clicks and 847K impressions with a CTR of 33.12%.

The top performing page was the Schedule, which received 734K clicks, 3.1M impressions, and a CTR of 23.22%.

The website ranks #1 on Google for search queries "hockey world cup 2023," "hockey world cup 2023 schedule," and "hockey men's world cup 2023 table."

As for audience demographics, India is the top country, generating 1.2 million clicks, 4.9 million impressions. This is followed by Malaysia, the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia and Canada.

FIH President Tayyab Ikram said, "Congratulations to all involved in making this event's website a great success. I'm delighted that so many fans have engaged with this great World Cup through all our digital channels!"

FIH CEO Thierry Weil added, "The FIH Hockey World Cups are getting bigger and Sportz Interactive has done a remarkable job in developing this website and adding key features to make it more fan-friendly. It makes access to information smooth and seamless. The action on the field is riveting and we expect to see a surge in fans and followers from all across the globe."

Siddharth Raman, Deputy CEO of Sportz Interactive, said, "We're thrilled with the response the website has generated. It truly shows that hockey is a force to reckon with, and these numbers are proof of that. Working with the FIH team has been a wonderful partnership - one that we hope to carry on for years to come."

For more details, visit: www.fih.hockey/events/world-cup/men/fih-odisha-hockey-mens-world-cup-2023-bhubaneswar-rourkela-1389

The biggest prize and the most cherished victory in hockey alongside the Olympics. Every four years, at the FIH Hockey Women's and Men's World Cups, the world's greatest teams play some of the toughest, most skillful and entertaining international hockey imaginable. This is where legends are made - with the world's finest players battling it out to become the very best. 16 teams per gender qualify to participate in the FIH Hockey World Cup through the Hockey World Cup Qualification Tournaments will participate in the FIH Hockey World Cup.

Headquartered in Mumbai, India, Sportz Interactive is a leading sports-focused data, technology and content solutions company with a vision to revolutionise the sports fan experience by creating best-in-class products and services. Started in 2002, the company now has over 500 'players' on its team and is growing continuously. Originally focused only on sports data, Sportz Interactive, in the last few years, has expanded to become a 'sports data and fan engagement' company with the launch of social media innovations, broadcast solutions, infographics and analytical products. With a client portfolio ranging from broadcasters, leagues and sports teams to media companies and start-ups, Sportz Interactive covers a gamut of top domestic and international sports.

