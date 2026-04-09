New Delhi [India], April 9 (ANI): In a step towards strengthening India's fight against cyber fraud and financial crimes, the Financial Intelligence Unit-India (FIU-IND) and the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance information sharing and coordination.

According to a statement released by the Ministry of Finance, "The MoU was signed by Amit Mohan Govil, Director, FIU-IND, and Rajesh Kumar, Chief Executive Officer, the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), marking a new era of collaborative intelligence sharing between the two agencies at the forefront of India's fight against cyber fraud and financial crimes."

Also Read | Kuwait Road Accident: 5 Jammu and Kashmir Workers Killed, Families Demand Immediate Repatriation of Bodies.

The collaboration comes at a juncture where India's digital payment ecosystem has undergone a tremendous transformation requiring guardrails that safeguard citizens from cybercrime and fraud.

The MoU shall assist both agencies in developing operational information and support investigative agencies to prevent financial crimes, protect digital transactions, and undertake asset recovery, the release stated.

Also Read | Badlapur Shocker: Tea Stall Owner Assaults Customer With Teapot, Pours Hot Tea After 'Cold Tea' Complaint.

The MoU aims to enable both agencies to establish robust feedback mechanisms for enhancing fraud detection protocols at the national level, while also facilitating the development and dissemination of guidelines and red flag indicators to financial institutions to strengthen cyber fraud prevention efforts.

This is a milestone in adopting a "whole of Government" approach towards the fight against cybercrime.

FIU-IND is the central national agency responsible for receiving, processing, analysing, and disseminating information relating to suspect financial transactions and coordinating efforts against money laundering and financing of terrorism.

I4C is an attached office of MHA responsible for providing a framework and ecosystem for Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) for dealing with Cyber Crime in a coordinated and comprehensive manner. I4C has developed various platforms such as the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (NCRP), Cyber-Police, Suspect Registry, etc., which are secure platforms for real-time intelligence sharing and coordination among various stakeholders, including Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs), Banks and Financial Institutions to combat cybercrimes including online financial crimes, by enabling proactive action against the misuse of telecom, banking, and other related resources. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)