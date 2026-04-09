A 54-year-old man was hospitalised with burn injuries on Wednesday evening, April 8, after a dispute over the temperature of a cup of tea escalated into a physical assault in Maharashtra's Badlapur West. The incident, which occurred at a stall in the Swami Samarth Chowk area, has resulted in a police case against the stall owner and another individual.

It is reported that the victim was assaulted after he complained that the tea served to him was cold. The altercation began when the victim, identified as Madhukar Mhaskar, visited the tea stall with his uncle. According to the Badlapur West police, Mhaskar complained that the tea served to them was cold. Thane Shocker: Bank Employee Dies by Suicide Over Fear of Rabies Infection Days After Being Attacked by Stray Dog in Kalyan.

The stall owner reportedly refuted the claim, leading to a heated verbal argument between the two parties. As the confrontation intensified, the vendor allegedly attacked Mhaskar with a heavy metal teapot. During the struggle, the owner also poured hot tea over Mhaskar, causing significant burn injuries. Witnesses at the scene reported a general ruckus in which Mhaskar's uncle was also struck while attempting to intervene. B

Bystanders helped the victims and contacted local authorities. Mhaskar was subsequently taken to a nearby medical facility for treatment of his burns and impact injuries. Following a statement from the victim, the Badlapur West police station officially registered a case on Thursday. The charges against the stall owner and his associate include physical assault and causing hurt by means of a dangerous weapon or substance. Police officials confirmed that a probe is currently underway to identify the second person involved in the assault. Thane Shocker: 16-Year-Old Class XI Girl Jumps to Death From Highrise in Mogharpada; Note Says ‘Don’t Be a Burden on the Family, Be Happy’.

No arrests have been made as of Thursday afternoon, but investigators are recording statements from other vendors and regular patrons of Swami Samarth Chowk who may have witnessed the event. Thane district authorities have noted that while minor disputes are common in busy market areas, the severity of the reaction in this instance is being treated as a serious criminal matter.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 09, 2026 06:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).