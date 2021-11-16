Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 16 (ANI/BusinessWire India): IN-D.ai (Emulya Fintech Pte Ltd.) today announced that Abhishek Mishra, a fintech leader with global experience, is joining as the Co-founder and CEO.

Abhishek will work closely with founder and Chairman, Siddhartha, and lead a team comprising of Co-founder and Chief Business Officer, Rahul Chandra, and Chief Technology Officer, K Narayanasamy, who had joined earlier in the year from BNY Mellon.

Also Read | ATK Mohun Bagan Schedule for ISL 2021-22: Check Out Timetable With Timings & Venue Details of Mariners.

IN-D started as the artificial intelligence R&D arm of structured finance platform, Intain, and has retained that R&D focus with more than three-fourths of its team in research and product development. In the last six months, it has filed three patents across areas like document layout mapping and document classification. Abhishek brings a unique blend of experience to build upon IN-D's product strengths.

Siddhartha, Founder and Executive Chairman of IN-D.ai said, "Abhishek has managed operations in some of the most document-intensive industries including insurance and mortgages. Hence, when he looks at artificial intelligence in business operations, he brings a level of understanding which is missing many a times when AI hype takes over. We started interacting as potential business partners and over many months we realized that we could do a lot more together at IN-D and I am really happy that Abhishek will be leading the IN-D team." The global pandemic has created a challenge for businesses which are forced to find ways to run a distributed yet seamless operation. IN-D plays a critical role in such operations by providing document-to-data software with cognitive capabilities to read and understand documents. Some of the fastest-growing startups across ride-sharing, lending, and other sectors are using IN-D to onboard customers. IN-D has been working with a global bank to audit processes and has been recently selected by an aviation industry leader to automate the check-in process that now involves Covid-19 test certificates and vaccination passports. Abhishek Mishra, CEO of IN-D.ai said, "Since early in my career, I learnt the importance of process excellence at GE, technology transformation at Accenture, and use digital assets for business solutions at CAMS. I hope I can combine that with IN-D's R&D strength to help CXOs across industries enhance customer experience and increase digital footprint. I also realise that, as a company solely focused on the cognitive automation, partnership with RPA products, low code platforms, and other process automation technologies is critical to achieving this and it will be an important focus area for us."

Also Read | China Overtakes United States As Richest Country In The World: Report.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)