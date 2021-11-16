The Indian Super League 2021-22 is almost here and the fans are extremely excited with the football season starting soon. The match will be held in The football season will begin on November 19, 2021, with the match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Kerala Blasters FC. In this article, we shall be talking about the schedule of the Mariners. But before that, let's have a look at the preview of the team for the ISL 2021-22. In this season, the Marines have welcomed a host of new talents to their team and have made a few crucial signings. Indian Super League 2021-22: Amir Dervisevic, Alan Henrique Costa and Other Foreign Players to Watch Out for.
Liston Colaco, Amrinder Singh, Ashutosh Mehta and others in the list of the newbies in the squad. The Marines have released Sandesh Jhingan and Regin Michael. With this, the team has bid adieu to the likes of Jayesh Rane, Arindam Bhattacharja, Javier Hernandez, Komal Thatal and Eduardo Garcia others. Roy Krishna who has been touted as one of the best talents of ATK has been retained. Now, let's have a look at the schedule of the game
Schedule in Tabular Format:
|Date
|Fixture
|Venue
|19-11-21
|ATK Mohun Bagan V/S Kerala Blasters FC
|PJN Stadium, Fatorda
|27-11-21
|SC East Bengal V/S ATK Mohun Bagan
|Tilak Maidan Stadium
|01-12-21
|ATK Mohun Bagan V/S Mumbai City FC
|PJN Stadium, Fatorda
|06-12-21
|Jamshedpur FC V/S ATK Mohun Bagan
|Athletic Stadium, Bambolim
|11-12-21
|ATK Mohun Bagan V/S Chennaiyin FC
|PJN Stadium, Fatorda
|16-12-21
|Bengaluru FC V/S ATK Mohun Bagan
|Athletic Stadium, Bambolim
|21-12-21
|Northeast United FC V/S ATK Mohun Bagan
|PJN Stadium, Fatorda
|29-12-21
|ATK Mohun Bagan V/S FC Goa
|PJN Stadium, Fatorda
|05-01-22
|ATK Mohun Bagan V/S Hyderabad FC
|PJN Stadium, Fatorda
|08-01-22
|Jamshedpur FC V/S Odisha FC
|PJN Stadium, Fatorda
Ahead of the season, Pritam Kotal said that they are not bothered about their defence and they will be trying different formations this year. The fans are not allowed in the stadium due to COVID-19 protocols.
