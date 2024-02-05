VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 5: IMTEX Forming 2024, organized by the Indian Machine Tool Manufacturers' Association (IMTMA), was inaugurated on January 19, 2024, at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC), Bengaluru.

Geetanjali Vikram Kirloskar was invited as the Guest of Honour at the Inauguration Ceremony of IMTEX FORMING 2024. The exhibition was inaugurated by C K Venkataraman (MD, Titan Company Limited) and Geetanjali Vikram Kirloskar (CMD, Kirloskar Systems Limited). Jamshyd N Godrej (Chairman-Exhibitions, IMTMA), Rajendra S Rajamane (President, IMTMA), Mohini Kelkar (VP, IMTMA), and Jibak Dasgupta (DG & CEO, IMTMA, and BIEC) shared the dais at the inauguration.

IMTEX Forming 2024 demonstrates the strengths, capability, and skills of the metal forming machine tool industry and its determination to succeed in a competitive open market. Occupying a premier position in Asia, the exhibition is an ecosystem that spurs manufacturing growth.

At the event, Kirloskar briefly spoke on the potential of this industry to grow and how her husband, Vikram Kirloskar, was very supportive of IMTEX and of metal forming and manufacturing technologies.

Asia's largest metal forming and manufacturing technology exhibition saw over 625 exhibitors from 20 countries. The exhibition space was 45,000 sq meters, and more than 500 machines were displayed. Over 4,000 business visitors, decision-makers, and over 200 industry delegations were expected and visited.

