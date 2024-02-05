New Delhi, February 5: Maruti Suzuki is gearing up to introduce its much anticipated new Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire in the Indian automobile market. For the first time, the new Dzire 2024 has been spotted on test runs on Indian roads, signalling its imminent arrival. The Next-Gen Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire is likely to bring a lot of updates and features that is expected to enhance the driving experience of its customers.

According to a report of English Jagran, the Next-Gen Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire has been seen undergoing testing, marking its first appearance on Indian roads. This all-new Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire 2024 compact sedan is expected to make its debut in the first half of this year. The new Dzire 2024 is likely to have a price range starting from Rs 7 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base trim and going up to Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-end variant.

New Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire 2024 Specifications and Features (Expected)

The upcoming Swift Dzire is anticipated to have a fresh look with comprehensive upgrades to elevate the overall driving experience. The exterior design of the new Dzire 2024 might retain the design of the current model. However, it may come with a new set of alloy wheels and a new bumper at the front and rear end, which is expected to provide a refreshed look.

The Next-Gen Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire is likely to be powered by the same 1.2-litre K12C petrol engine, capable of delivering 89 bhp and a peak torque of 113 Nm. This engine is expected to be paired with a choice of a five-speed manual or AMT gearbox. The cabin of the car is expected to feature a dual-tone beige and black colour scheme with faux wood for a touch of elegance. One of the key highlights in the interior is the anticipated 9-inch infotainment screen. The inclusion of a 360-degree camera is also expected in the all-new Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire 2024.

