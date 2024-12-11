foundit Survey Highlights Key DEI Trends: 77 Percent of Job Seekers Value Mentorship, 65 Percent Observe Diverse Leadership in Workplaces

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 11: As India continues to embrace diversity and inclusion in the workplace, a recent survey by foundit, Asia's leading jobs and talent platform, reveals promising strides and areas ripe for growth. Conducted during Triumph -- a Virtual Career Fair for Diversity, the survey sheds light on job seekers' perspectives on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) across various industries in India.

* 77% of job seekers value having a mentor or role model from their community Women, LGTBQIA+ & Persons with Disabilities PwD).

* 65% of respondents report seeing diverse individuals in leadership roles, with variation across industries.

* 54% of respondents ranked career growth opportunities as their most important factor when applying for a job.

* Location-wise, Mumbai (40%) and Pune (38%) show the highest confidence in diverse hiring opportunities.

* 44% of respondents believe diversity candidates are offered competitive pay, but there's potential for greater clarity.

* 67% of job seekers believe there is room to expand diversity job opportunities across sectors.

Triumph, hosted by foundit, reveals insights that underscore progress in mentorship, leadership representation, and organisational commitment to diversity. At the same time, it highlights opportunities for greater alignment with job seekers' aspirations for inclusive growth. Opportunities for Growth and Inclusion

The survey uncovers a landscape where Indian organisations are making meaningful progress in fostering diversity and inclusion. A significant 77% of job seekers value having a mentor or role model from their community, emphasising the pivotal role of mentorship in professional development. Additionally, 65% of respondents have observed diverse individuals in leadership roles, indicating positive momentum towards inclusive leadership.

Career growth emerges as the top priority for job seekers, with 54% ranking it above salary and flexible work options. This highlights a collective aspiration for professional advancement within inclusive environments.

However, the findings also point to opportunities for improvement. While 44% believe that diversity candidates receive competitive pay, there's room for greater transparency and clarity in compensation practices. Moreover, 67% of job seekers see potential to expand diversity job opportunities across sectors, suggesting a need for broader inclusivity in hiring practices.

These insights signal that while progress is being made, there's ample opportunity for organisations to further enhance their diversity and inclusion initiatives.

Building on the Momentum

The survey indicates that organisations can strengthen their commitment to DEI by focusing on mentorship programs, transparent compensation structures, and expanding diversity hiring across all sectors. By aligning these efforts with the career aspirations of job seekers, companies can create more inclusive and dynamic workplaces.

Anupama Bhimrajka, VP, Marketing, foundit, commented on the findings:

"These results reflect the positive strides organisations in India are making toward inclusivity while highlighting the immense potential for further growth. With mentorship, career growth, and leadership representation at the core, we're moving towards workplaces that empower all individuals to succeed."

"Through initiatives like the Triumph Career Fair, we're proud to support organisations and job seekers in shaping the future of work--one that's inclusive, innovative, and inspiring."

Triumph Career Fair: Championing Inclusion

Triumph - foundit's Virtual Career Fair for Diversity stands as a testament to the progress Indian workplaces are making. By connecting job seekers with organisations committed to diversity hiring, foundit is bridging the gap between intent and action, helping companies tap into the full potential of diverse talent pools.

Key Survey Highlights:

Mentorship Matters

A significant 77% of respondents value having mentors or role models from their community (e.g., women, LGBTQIA+, PwD), with 52% rating it as very important and 25% somewhat important.

* Mid-career professionals with 10-15 years of experience place the highest emphasis on mentorship, with 67% marking it as very important.

* A majority of freshers also value mentorship, with 53% considering it highly valuable.

Career Growth: The Key to Driving Inclusion

The survey shows that 54% of respondents view career growth opportunities as the most important factor when applying for a job, ahead of salary (25%) and flexible work options (16%). This focus on growth highlights how organisations can drive inclusion by creating equal opportunities for advancement.

* Career growth is especially important to IT professionals (64%).

* Freshers (31%) and Finance professionals (24%) prioritise salary more, but career advancement remains a strong motivator across industries.

* Flexible work options, valued by IT (18%) and BPO sectors (14%), also play a role in creating workplaces where everyone can succeed.

Representation in Leadership

65% of respondents reported seeing diverse leaders (women, LGBTQIA+, PwD) to varying degrees, indicating positive strides in leadership diversity.

* Sectoral differences exist, with Education showing less representation (52% rarely or never observe diversity in leadership).

* Cement/Construction sectors lead with 58% observing diverse leaders at least "sometimes." Pay Transparency

44% of respondents believe diversity candidates receive competitive pay, reflecting a generally positive perception, though 39% remain unsure.

* Negative perceptions are more common in Education, where 42% believe pay is not competitive for diversity candidates.

* The Cement/Construction sector offers a more optimistic view, with 58% stating diversity candidates are fairly compensated. Location-wise Trends

* Mumbai (40%) and Pune (38%) report the highest availability of diversity-focused roles, while respondents in Bangalore (15%) and Delhi/NCR (20%) report seeing fewer opportunities. Hyderabad (29%) and Chennai (22%) sit in between.

* Pune leads in diverse leadership visibility, with 38% of respondents seeing such representation "Very Often." Mumbai follows closely, with a combined 40% reporting "Sometimes" or "Very Often." In contrast, Delhi/NCR (70% "Rarely") and Chennai (56% "Rarely") lag.

Diversity Opportunities

While progress is evident, 69% of respondents believe there is room to expand diversity job opportunities across sectors.

* Industries such as Education (83%) and Banking (79%) are perceived as having more potential for inclusivity.

* IT and Construction sectors show relatively higher confidence in diversity opportunities.

