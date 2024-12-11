Mark your calendars for February 2, 2025, as the highly anticipated Grammy Awards 2025 returns to celebrate the finest in the music Industry! This unforgettable event honours the most influential artists of the year. However, as the golden gramophone trophies are handed out, one burning question remains: how much do these iconic awards cost? What makes the trophy shine so much? Is it gold-plated or Zinc Alloy? Well, we are here to answer these questions. Grammy Awards 2025 Nominations LIVE: Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Ariana Grande and Billie Eilish Reign Over Multiple Categories – View Full List.

Behind the Shine: The Art of Crafting a Grammy

The Grammy statuette is a true work of art, no doubt. Each one is handmade and takes 5 hours to create. Every year, between 600 and 800 of these iconic trophies are produced for the Grammys and the Latin Grammys. The handheld gramophone statuettes are crafted in Colorado, using a special alloy called gramiyum. This alloy was designed over 20 years ago by John Billings, who handcrafts the awards in Ridgway, a small town with fewer than 1,000 people. Billings replaced the original dull lead trophies with a flashier, stronger zinc alloy, which is then gold-plated.

Facts About The Grammy Awards

Despite their golden appearance, the Grammys aren’t made of brass. Instead, the statuettes are crafted from this custom-made zinc alloy, adding to their uniqueness and value, while ensuring they’re strong and durable. They are also plated with 24-karat gold. Grammy 2025 Nominations: Ricky Kej, Chandrika Tandon, Anoushka Shankar and Radhika Vekaria Get Nominated for Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album.

Is the Grammy Award Gold-Plated or Zinc Alloy? What’s Inside Music’s Top Trophy?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@recordingacademy)

After being nominated, winning a Grammy, or performing on the Grammy stage, album sales and streaming numbers often rise dramatically. So, when it is asked, "How much is a Grammy worth?" the answer is simple: it's priceless!

