In a groundbreaking move designed to empower cricketers and redefine sports travel, FreeAgent, the global leader in athlete networking and cricket career opportunities, has announced a strategic partnership with EaseMyTrip, one of India's leading travel and mobility solutions providers.

In an exchange filing on Tuesday EaseMyTrip said that this collaboration marks a major step toward simplifying international travel for athletes, coaches, and teams - ensuring they can focus on what matters most: their game.

Through this partnership, FreeAgent users will gain access to EaseMyTrip's robust travel infrastructure, including specialized flight bookings, visa support, and end-to-end mobility solutions. Together, the companies aim to make global cricket opportunities more accessible, efficient, and hassle-free.

"EaseMyTrip has always led the way in offering comprehensive travel solutions, and this collaboration with FreeAgent enables us to bring our expertise to the sports industry. Our infrastructure is designed to quickly and accurately support complicated travel needs, from booking flights to helping with visas and facilitating smooth international mobility. We're not just making travel easier by partnering with FreeAgent; we're also enabling the global movement of cricket talent. This collaboration reflects our commitment to supporting the evolving needs of modern-day sports mobility," said Nishant Pitti, Founder and Chairman of EaseMyTrip.

"At FreeAgent, our mission has always been to empower athletes and sporting ecosystems globally. This strategic tie-up with EaseMyTrip helps us extend that mission far beyond the pitch. By streamlining travel and visa processes with the support of dedicated visa specialists, we're enabling players, coaches, and teams to move seamlessly across borders. This collaboration goes beyond logistics; it's about unlocking global opportunities, breaking down barriers, and accelerating a new era of accessibility, mobility, and growth in cricket," said Munish Rao, Co-Founder & Chief Business Officer - Global, FreeAgent.

The exchange filing stated that with this alliance, FreeAgent further strengthens its commitment to creating a truly borderless cricketing ecosystem. Whether a young player heading for their first overseas season, an experienced coach supporting a new club abroad, or an entire team preparing for an international tournament, the partnership ensures all FreeAgent users have reliable, streamlined travel and visa support at their fingertips.

Both organizations are aligned in their mission to remove obstacles for sporting talent and to champion a future where mobility and opportunity are no longer limited by geography.

EaseMyTrip (a publicly listed company at NSE and BSE) is India's one of largest online travel platforms in terms of air ticket bookings, based on the Crisil Report-Assessment of the OTA Industry in India, February 2021. FreeAgent is a global leader in athlete management, cricket networking, and grassroots development. (ANI)

