New Delhi, July 22: WhatsApp, the messaging app owned by Meta is reportedly has something new for its Windows users. While it already offers dedicated apps for platforms like Android and iOS, it is said to be making some changes for its Windows app.

WhatsApp is said to be moving away from its native Windows app to replace it with a web wrapper. The change is reportedly part of a plan that could make the platform more flexible for future updates. Though the reason behind this shift is not clear, reports suggest that the development to shift to a web wrapper may help WhatsApp developers to add new features easily. WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Platform Working on ‘Notification Reminders for Chat Messages’ Feature, Currently Rolled Out to Android Beta Users.

As per a report of Windows Latest, WhatsApp is moving away from its UWP (WinUI) app on Windows 11 and switching to a Chromium-based container. It is going back to the way it worked some years ago. As per reports, it includes a few new features but it runs slower and uses more memory. A new update is reportedly rolling out for WhatsApp Beta users on Windows. The update replaces the native app with a WebView-based version of WhatsApp to offer an experience nearly identical to what users see on "web.whatsapp.com." While the interface looks the same, reports suggest there are some noticeable changes.

One major change is in how the app runs in the background. When checking through Task Manager, users will notice multiple subprocesses under WhatsApp. These are linked to WebView2, which is developed by Microsoft, and it is the underlying engine behind Edge, which is based on Chromium. Comet Browser in Demand: Perplexity AI CEO Aravind Srinivas Announces Comet Waitlist Doubled Since Its Launch, Says Invites Rolling Out Starting Today.

The transition may reportedly help Meta to maintain a single codebase across all platforms, instead of building separate apps for each one. However, multiple reports suggest that Meta has not yet shared when the web-based version will officially be replaced with the current native app for all users.

