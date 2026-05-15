Business News | From Classrooms to Boardrooms: How VGU Is Rewriting the Rules of Internship-Led Education

VMPL

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 15: On May 8, 2026, the campus of Vivekananda Global University (VGU) in Jaipur transformed. Interview stalls replaced lecture halls. Students in formals rehearsed pitches in corridors. And 60 companies -- from Axis Bank and Times of India to AI startups like Fatcamel.ai and Aawara AI -- arrived not in a metro city, but in Rajasthan, for one purpose: to hire VGU talent.

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By the end of the two-day IAC Internship Fair (May 8-9), over 1,300 offer letters had been issued -- 700 of them paid internships. Nearly 2,000 students across Engineering, Management, Commerce, Mass Communication, Agriculture, and Allied Health Sciences participated. It was one of the largest internship placement events ever held by a university in Rajasthan.

"At VGU, we believe a university exists to change the trajectory of a student's life. You cannot do that without exposing students to the real world -- mandatorily, structurally, and early."

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-- Prof. D.V.S. Bhagavanulu, Pro-President, Vivekananda Global University

Under NEP 2020, the UGC has made internships a mandatory, credit-bearing component of every undergraduate programme. VGU operationalised this well before the policy mandate arrived -- building a year-round placement pipeline, a biannual Internship Fair, and a curriculum feedback loop where industry inputs continuously reshape what and how the university teaches.

The May 2026 fair spanned eight sectors -- banking, media, technology, healthcare, agriculture, logistics, social impact, and AI. Axis Bank interviewed 104 students. Times of India assessed 141 across five departments. Fatcamel.ai selected 50 of 109 students -- a 46% conversion rate. Glow Logics hired 33 of 73. The breadth of sectors and depth of selection ratios reflect years of deliberate relationship-building by VGU's corporate relations team.

"700 paid internships sends a strong message: companies are not just offering experience -- they are recognising the value our students bring. My team worked months to make these two days possible."

-- Dr. Dhiraj Singh, Head, Training & Placement, Vivekananda Global University

"When Ambuja Foundation, CK Birla Group, DB Corp, and Mahindra Finance all arrive on our campus in the same week, it is because they trust the VGU talent pipeline. That trust takes years to build."

-- Mr. Sudhanshu, Corporate Relations & HR, Vivekananda Global University

Technology is central to how VGU runs this ecosystem. The T&P Cell uses data-driven student-company matching, cross-referencing academic profiles with recruiter requirements. The presence of AI-native companies signals a curriculum shift -- students who intern at AI startups return understanding what generative AI pipelines look like in production, closing the classroom-to-industry gap faster than any lecture can.

The students tell the story best.

"I never imagined I would be interviewing with Axis Bank in my second year. I thought placements happen only in final year. That offer letter changed how I will study for the next two years."

-- Priya Sharma, 3rd Year -- Selected by Axis Bank

"I spent the night before the fair researching Fatcamel.ai's work in generative AI. I printed out three use-case scenarios. When the interviewer asked what I knew about their company, I showed my notes. They shortlisted me on the spot."

-- Arjun Mehta, B.Tech CSE, 3rd Year -- Selected by Fatcamel.ai

"I called my father after I got the Times of India offer. He did not believe me -- I had to send him a photograph of the letter. That moment is what this programme really means. It is not a resume line. It is proof that the right opportunity can change everything."

-- Nandita Verma, Mass Communication, 3rd Year -- Selected by The Times of India

"These 1,300-plus offers represent the confidence that Indian industry has in VGU-trained talent. We plan to deepen partnerships with Fortune 500 companies, increase paid internships, and extend our reach to international placements."

-- Prof. N.D. Mathur, President, Vivekananda Global University

About VGU:

Vivekananda Global University (VGU), Jaipur, is a UGC-recognised private university established under Act No. 11/2012, Government of Rajasthan, offering programmes across Engineering, Management, Law, Agriculture, Design, Mass Communication, Architecture, and Allied Health Sciences.

www.vgu.ac.in | 18003131415 | Jaipur-Ajmer Expressway, NH-8, Jaipur 303012

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