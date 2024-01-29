NewsVoir

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 29: Financial Software & Systems (FSS) Private Limited has been a Great Place To Work® Certified™ in India. This certification is a momentous achievement for the organization and speaks volumes about the remarkable team spirit, unwavering dedication and positive work culture at FSS. Financial Software and Systems (FSS) is a globally leading provider of payments technology.

Speaking about the certification, V Balasubramanian, CEO of FSS CashTech said, "This achievement is a direct result of every FSS employee's invaluable contribution to the company's growth. I'm sincerely grateful to everyone at FSS for having invested their time and resources into building not just world-class platform products, but also a culture that fosters diversity, equity and inclusion. With GPTW, we have been benchmarked against industry standards. The certification is not a trophy for our mantle; it's a milestone that will motivate us to keep pushing boundaries."

Among the parameters that Great Place To Work considers in their survey, FSS scored high as a physically safe place to work where people are treated fairly regardless of their sexual orientation, gender, race or caste. FSS employees also felt that their work has a special meaning and that their colleagues are willing to put in that extra effort to get the job done. Overall, they felt a sense of pride over what they have accomplished at FSS and proudly tell others that they work here. At present, FSS has a total of 1750 employees, working across the different verticals.

Great Place To Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Their mission is to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their recognition is the most coveted and respected in the world for elevating employer brands to attract the right people. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust.

Ramesh Kannan R, Vice President - HR, at FSS, said, "For over three decades, FSS has stood out as a beacon of excellence in the payments industry, not only for innovative and industry-first products, but also for attracting and retaining the brightest minds without whom the past 33 years wouldn't have been possible. I'm sure that this recognition will further solidify FSS as an employer of choice."

Financial Software and Systems (FSS) is a globally leading provider of payments technology and a transaction processor. The company offers an integrated portfolio of software products, hosted payment services, and software solutions built on over three decades of global experience. FSS's end-to-product portfolio includes Card Issuance, Omni-channel Acquiring and Merchant Management, Payment Analytics, Digital Security, Reconciliation and Settlement, and ATM Monitoring and Management. Headquartered in Chennai, India, FSS is India's largest on-demand processing facility - FSSNeT, processing 3 billion+ transactions annually. The company manages and operates 25,000+ ATMs nationwide and 600M+ Mobile Banking Transactions Annually. FSS is also a strategic payments partner for leading global banks, financial institutions, processors, central regulators, and governments across North America, UK, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and APAC and has 2,500 domain specialists on board. Being a payments innovation pioneer through the decades with World-Class Solutions, the company has been empowering 150+ Customers in more than 26 countries.

