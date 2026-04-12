New Delhi [India], April 12 (ANI): Amid rising crude prices due to the ongoing West Asia crisis, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas on Sunday said that fuel supplies across the country remain stable, with refineries operating at high capacity and retail prices of petrol and diesel unchanged.

"All refineries are operating at high capacity with adequate crude inventories, while sufficient stocks of petrol and diesel are being maintained," the ministry said in an official release.

Also Read | Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, IPL 2026 Live Streaming Online and Free Telecast.

The government acknowledged pressure from global markets, noting that the "Middle East crisis has led to an abnormal increase in crude prices," but added that steps have been taken to shield consumers.

"To protect consumers, the Government of India has reduced excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 10 per litre," it said.

Also Read | Sikkim State Lottery Result Today 6 PM Live: Dear Empire Sunday Lottery Result of April 12, 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

To ensure domestic availability, the government has also tightened export controls. "Govt. of India vide Gazette notification dated 11.04.2026 has increased the export levy on diesel to Rs. 55.50 per litre and on ATF to Rs. 42 per litre, to ensure availability of these products in the domestic market," the release stated.

Despite global volatility, "retail outlets across the country are operating normally," and "retail prices of petrol and diesel remain unchanged with no increase at retail outlets," the ministry added.

The government has also ramped up domestic production of cooking fuel. "Domestic LPG production from refineries has been increased to support domestic consumption," it said. Additionally, refining companies have been directed to support key sectors, with "provision for 800 MT/day" of C3 and C4 streams for critical industries like Department of Pharmaceuticals, Department of Food & Public Distribution, Department of Chemicals & Petro Chemicals etc.

On kerosene distribution, the ministry said, "An additional allocation of 48,000 KL of kerosene has been provided to States/UTs over and above regular allocation," adding that most regions have already issued allocation orders.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways said, "All Indian seafarers in the region are safe, and no incident involving Indian-flagged vessels has been reported in the past 24 hours."

It added that the Shipping Control Room is functioning round-the-clock and "has handled 6,053 calls and more than 12,787 emails since activation," including "80 calls and 112 emails" in the last 24 hours.

The ministry also highlighted ongoing evacuation efforts. "The Ministry, through the Directorate General of Shipping (DG Shipping), has facilitated the safe repatriation of more than 2,084 Indian seafarers so far, including 75 in the last 24 hours," it said.

"Port operations across India remain normal, with no congestion reported," the ministry added, noting continued coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs and other stakeholders to ensure uninterrupted maritime activity. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)