New Delhi [India], December 29 (ANI/PNN): Future Garages, an advanced-tech, performance-oriented electric mobility startup hailing from India, is all set to showcase their revolutionary Electric Motorcycle, ELK, at the upcoming Auto Expo - The Motor Show 2023 at India Expo Mart located in Greater Noida area.

ELK is designed to offer a thrilling and sustainable riding experience, combining cutting-edge technology with a sleek and sporty design.

Powered by a high-performance electric motor, ELK delivers lightning-fast acceleration and a top speed of 100kmph. With a range of going beyond 170 kms on a single charge, ELK is perfect for both short commutes and long adventures.

In addition to its impressive performance, ELK is also designed with the environment in mind. With zero emissions and low energy consumption, ELK is an eco-friendly alternative to traditional gasoline motorcycles.

"We are excited to introduce ELK to the market and offer riders a sustainable and exhilarating alternative to traditional motorcycles. At Future Garages, our goal is to transform the way India commutes, every day. We are building a sustainable league of motorcycles, mobility solutions and everything that goes around it." said Shashi Pathak, CEO of Future Garages. "With its cutting-edge technology and bold design, we believe ELK has the potential to revolutionize the electric motorcycle industry and we can't wait for you to join us on this exciting journey. We look forward to seeing you at the Auto Expo!" he added.

Desh Deepak Dwivedi, COO, Future Garages said, "The ELK electric motorcycle is the result of years of tireless research and development. Our team of engineers have worked diligently to create a motorcycle that not only performs at the highest level but also embraces sustainability and innovation. An idea conceived through passion, FG wants to revolutionise how India travels. In a country where more than 70 per cent of the population rides motorcycles, people need a safe family commuter and not just another vehicle on two wheels."

In addition to its impressive specs, ELK comes loaded with advanced features including a fully-digital instrument cluster, LED lighting, and a state-of-the-art infotainment system with Bluetooth connectivity, along with revolutionary predictive maintenance features. The ELK also features advanced regenerative braking technology, which captures energy from braking and stores it back in the battery, further extending its range.

In addition to its impressive performance, the ELK electric motorcycle is also eco-friendly. It produces zero emissions, making it a great choice for those looking to reduce their carbon footprint. The ELK also features a lightweight design, which not only improves its performance but also helps to reduce energy consumption.

The ELK electric motorcycle is packed with advanced features that make it a true standout in the world of motorsports. It features a fully-digital display, providing riders with all the necessary information at a glance.

It is more than just a high-performance vehicle - it's a work of art. Its elegant and modern design is sure to turn heads wherever it goes. The ELK is available in a range of eye-catching colors, and its stunning LED lighting adds an extra touch of sophistication.

ELK is going to be available for pre-order soon and will be available in showrooms starting June 2023. For more information and to register your interest, visit www.futuregarages.com

Future Garages is a leading manufacturer of electric motorcycles and is committed to developing innovative and sustainable transportation solutions.

