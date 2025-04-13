New Delhi [India], April 13 (ANI): GAIL (India) Limited has completed the laying of over 97.6 per cent of the integrated Jagdishpur--Haldia--Bokaro--Dhamra Pipeline (JHBDPL), popularly known as "Pradhan Mantri Urja Ganga," which will carry Natural Gas to the eastern and Northern parts of India.

Of this, almost 96.6 per cent has been put under commercial operations, the state-owned company said in a statement.

Also Read | Alaves vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2024-25 Free Live Streaming Online: How to Watch Spanish League Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

The integrated JHBDPL including Barauni - Guwahati Pipeline having an authorized pipeline length of 3,306 km passes through Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal and Assam.

Presently, 3,227 km of pipeline section has been laid and 3,119 km of Pipeline Section including Phulpur - Dobhi - Bokaro - Durgapur, Bokaro - Angul - Dhamra, Dobhi - Barauni - Guwahati Pipeline sections, have already been put under commercial operation, the company said.

Also Read | Netflix Testing New AI Search Engine Powered by OpenAI To Recommend TV Shows and Movies, Says Report.

The pipeline is presently transporting 12.26 Million Standard Cubic Meter Per Day (MMSCMD) of Natural Gas including supplies to four fertilizer plants, two refineries (Barauni and Paradip refineries), industrial consumers and 32 City Gas Distribution (CGD) networks including Varanasi, Patna, Ranchi, Jamshedpur, Bhubaneshwar, Cuttack, Kolkata etc. along pipeline route.

With respect to the Durgapur - Haldia Section (294 km), GAIL has already put 132 km of the Pipeline section upto Kolkata under commercial operation.

Further out of balance 162 km of pipeline section to Haldia, 103 km of pipeline laying has been completed. GAIL is also laying Dhamra - Haldia Section having an authorized pipeline length of 240 km of which GAIL has already laid 198 km of pipeline.

Due to limited availability of Right of Use (RoU), the completion of Durgapur - Haldia Section and Dhamra - Haldia Section of JHBDPL expansion is being extended from March 2025 to December 2025, the company statement added.

With the completion of balance section of Durgapur - Haldia and Dhamra - Haldia Pipeline, GAIL will transport Natural Gas to Haldia refinery, CGD Howrah, Hooghly, Purba Medinipur, Paschim Medinipur and other industrial consumers along the pipeline route. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)