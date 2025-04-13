New Delhi, April 13: Netflix is reportedly testing a search function powered by OpenA to revolutionise how users find TV shows and movies on its platform. The new AI search engine is said to allow Netflix subscribers to search using detailed terms, such as their mood or specific preferences, rather than relying solely on traditional categories like genres or actor names.

As per a report of Bloomberg, Netflix is testing new search technology that uses artificial intelligence to help its subscribers to find TV shows and movies more effectively. The OpenAI-powered search engine is expected to enable users to make more specific queries, including searches based on their current mood. What Is #actionfiguretrend on Instagram and LinkedIn? Know How To Create Action Figure Like Packaging With Your Photos Using ChatGPT AI Commands.

As per reports, the tool will suggest options from the company's catalog based on user preferences. Some customers in Australia and New Zealand are already using the feature, which is currently available on iOS devices. The company plans to expand the testing of this tool to additional markets in the future for allowing more users to benefit from its recommendations.

However, this feature is currently available only on iOS devices, and it remains uncertain whether the upcoming test markets will have access to it on Android devices as well. Netflix has reportedly used AI and machine learning for various features, including its recommendation algorithm. The algorithm suggests titles to users based on their viewing history to personalise the content that appears on their screens. Grok 3 Beta Tops CaseLaw Benchmark Ranking and Surpasses Gemini 2.5 Pro Model, Elon Musk Reacts.

Additionally, Netflix has been exploring various ways to expand the technology for its internal operations and in the filmmaking process. Co-Chief Executive Officer Ted Sarandos has reportedly stated that while AI has the potential to enhance filmmaking, it will not replace creative roles like screenwriters and actors. Usually, when Netflix launches a new feature, it is rolled out automatically to customers. However, in this case, subscribers are reportedly required to subscribe in if they wish to try it out.

