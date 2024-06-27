NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], June 27: In a significant move towards enhancing academic and research collaboration, the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Delhi and Galgotias University, Greater Noida (UP), have entered into a strategic partnership by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). The ceremony, held at the NIT Delhi campus, was attended by distinguished officials from both institutions, including Prof. (Dr.) Ajay K Sharma, Director of NIT Delhi, and Sh. Ravinder Kumar, Registrar of NIT Delhi.

Also Read | 'Kalki 2898 AD' Movie Review: Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan's Sci-Fi Film Is Far From Perfect but Impresses With Nag Ashwin's World-Building (LatestLY Exclusive).

The MoU was also signed in the presence of HoD of ECE Prof. Manoj Taleja, Dean (R&C) Prof. Jyoteesh Malhotra, Dean (A) Prof. Geeta Sikka, Prof. Suman Mann, Prof. KK Agrawal, Ms. Reetu Mehta, HoD (EE) Dr. Pankaj Mukhija, T&P Head Dr. Obbu Chandra Sekhar, Dr. Gayayendra, Dr. Ajay Kumar, and HoD (Mech.) Dr. Harish Kumar.

The MoU sets the stage for a comprehensive collaboration encompassing joint research projects, faculty and student exchange programs, and the sharing of academic resources and infrastructure. The partnership aims to leverage the unique strengths of both institutions to foster innovation, research, and academic excellence.

Also Read | Planet Labs Layoffs: Earth Imaging and Monitoring Company Lays Off 17% of Its Workforce, Around 180 People as Part of Cost-Cutting Measures.

Dr. Dhruv Galgotia, CEO of Galgotias University, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, emphasizing its potential to create significant opportunities for both students and faculty. "The partnership between NIT Delhi and Galgotias University is a step forward in creating a dynamic academic environment. Together, we will work towards achieving common goals and setting new benchmarks in education and research."

Prof. (Dr.) Ajay K Sharma, Director of NIT Delhi, also shared his thoughts on the collaboration, stating, "This MoU marks a new chapter in our pursuit of academic excellence. By combining our resources and expertise, we are poised to make significant contributions to the fields of science, technology, and education."

The ceremony concluded with discussions on prospective collaborative projects and areas of mutual interest. Both institutions reiterated their dedication to ensuring the success of this partnership, maximizing its impact on their respective academic landscapes.

Galgotias University stands as a beacon of excellence, recognized with an NAAC A+ Accreditation and a QS 5 Star rating for Teaching, Academic Development, Facilities, Innovation, and Employability. Home to over 35,000 students across 20 schools, it offers a vibrant academic environment with over 200 programs. The university excels in industry collaboration, partnering with over 1000 leading companies such as Apple and Infosys. It boasts an impressive research record with 13,000 publications, including 4,415 in Scopus. Galgotias University ranks 3rd in India for patent filings and has achieved the QS I-GAUGE Platinum rating for Hospitality Management, Pharmacy, and Agricultural Sciences. In the THE Impact Rankings, it ranks 201-300 globally for SDG1, SDG14, SDG15, and 301-400 for SDG2, SDG12, SDG13, and SDG16, also ranking 4th in India for SDG16. Additionally, it is lauded for innovation, achieving "Excellent" in ARIIA 2021 and receiving the highest 4 Star Rating by the Ministry of Education Innovation Cell (MIC), GoI, since 2020. Galgotias University is a vibrant community dedicated to academic excellence and holistic development.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)