Delhi Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at MCD Parking Lot in Shahdara, Several Vehicles Gutted (Watch Video)

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A major fire broke out on Friday evening in an MCD parking lot in East Delhi's Shahdara district, destroying over six parked vehicles. The incident occurred near the railway line in Bihari Colony, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Farsh Bazar police station. According to officials, the blaze quickly spread across the parking area, prompting witnesses to report loud explosions as the vehicles caught fire. The Delhi Fire Services deployed four fire tenders to the scene immediately. Firefighters managed to contain the blaze, and cooling operations are currently underway. Officials have confirmed that no casualties or injuries were reported in the incident. Investigations into the exact cause of the fire are ongoing, with a short circuit suspected as the preliminary trigger. Delhi Fire: 9 Killed, Several Others Injured After Massive Blaze Erupts at Four-Storey Building in Vivek Vihar (Watch Videos).

Multiple Vehicles Gutted in Fire Near Shahdara Railway Line in Delhi

#WATCH | Delhi | Fire broke out in several vehicles parked near the railway line in Bihari Colony, under the Farsh Bazar PS area in the Shahdara district. Multiple fire tenders are at the scene. Efforts to douse the fire underway. pic.twitter.com/PcxauMRYxu — ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2026

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 15, 2026 06:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).