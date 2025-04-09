VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] / Dubai [UAE], April 9: After taking over global playlists, Gaurang Doshi's latest mega-collaboration Rolla Rolla is now heading to the big screen. In an unprecedented move that blends the worlds of music and cinema, the high-octane music video will be showcased in theatres across India alongside the much-anticipated release of 'Jaat & Kesari Chapter 2'.

In a landmark moment for independent music, Rolla Rolla is set to be streamed on 5,000+ theatre screens across the country, making it one of the largest cinematic rollouts for a music video in Indian history.

Released under the banner of Phoenixx Music Global in association with M5Dex, Rolla Rolla brings together an electrifying lineup of international artists--French Montana, Mohamed Ramadan, Jasmine Sandlas, and DJ Shadow Dubai--uniting East and West through a bold fusion of hip-hop, Punjabi pop, Arabic flair, and EDM.

The song has already created a global storm online and is now making history by becoming one of the rare music videos to be featured in theatres. This innovative strategy highlights Gaurang Doshi's knack for pushing boundaries and redefining how music reaches audiences.

"Rolla Rolla isn't just a song--it's an experience," said Gaurang Doshi. "Bringing it to cinema halls gives fans a whole new way to feel its energy, on a screen as grand as the track itself."

Directed by Ruel Dausan Varindani and co-produced by Niti Agarwal, the video bursts with vibrant visuals, bold styling, and global appeal. The track's unique sound, arranged by Rusha & Blizza, adds to its genre-bending brilliance.

The artists behind the anthem have all praised the experience--French Montana called it "next-level energy," Mohamed Ramadan said it "blends cultures in the best way possible," while Jasmine Sandlas described it as "Bollywood meets the world." DJ Shadow Dubai added, "It's the kind of track that demands a stadium--or a cinema!"

As audiences queue up for Jaat & Kesari Chapter 2, they'll now also be greeted by Rolla Rolla on the silver screen--a celebration of sound, culture, and spectacle that sets a new benchmark for music in cinema.

The track is streaming globally on YouTube, Spotify, Apple Music, and now lighting up over 5,000 theatre screens across India.

