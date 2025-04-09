FC Barcelona's current squad are finally cruising like the old & gold Barca side from a decade back. The Cules under their new head coach Hansi Flick are finally leading in every competition they are playing in. They are the table-toppers in La Liga 2024-25. They have entered the Copa del Rey 2024-25 finale, and are now gearing up to lock horns in the FC Barcelona vs Borussia Dortmund UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Quarter Final first leg match. Despite a shaky defense, this side has performed like the best in Europe for their bold and in-form attack, which never leaves without a fight. The main architects of FC Barcelona's world-class attack are Raphinha, Lamine Yamal, and Robert Lewandowski. Lamine Yamal Confirms Long-Term Commitment to Blaugrana, Says ‘Barcelona Is the Club of My Life’.

Hosts FC Barcelona have booked a slot in the quarter final after sheer dominance in the previous phases of the UCL 2024-25. They finished second in the league phase, just behind Liverpool FC. In the Round of 16, they punished Benfica 4-1 on aggregate to have a comfortable ticket to the quarter finale. Playing at home, Barca will require all their key forwards Raphinha, Lamine Yamal, and Robert Lewandowski in the FC Barcelona vs Borussia Dortmund UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Quarter Final first leg match, to target a good lead and an added advantage before the away leg.

Will Lamine Yamal Play Tonight in the Barcelona vs Borussia Dortmund UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Quarter Final Match?

Lamine Yamal is fully fit and has been included in FC Barcelona's squad for the FC Barcelona vs Borussia Dortmund UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Quarter Final first leg match. So, the 17-year-old will be playing. Barcelona vs Borussia Dortmund, UEFA Champions League 2024–25 Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch UCL Quarterfinal Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Hansi Flick would not like to mess with his attacking trio in a vital match like the Quarter Final first leg. So, Lamine Yamal is expected to start from the right wing, in a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Lewandowski being the lone striker and Raphinha leading the left wing.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 09, 2025 04:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).