Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 1 (ANI): Ahead of the inauguration of Mumbai's new airport, the greenfield Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), on October 8, Adani Group Chairman, Gautam Adani on Wednesday, inspected Mumbai's new international airport to be inaugurated on October 8 by prime minister Narendra Modi. Gautam Adani reviewed the project site and personally walked through the final preparations of the greenfield Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA). During the visit, the Adani Group Chairman carried out a detailed inspection of the airport, which is designed to handle 90 million passengers annually once fully operational. This scale places it among the largest airports in the world.

In a social media post, Gautam Adani wrote, "Ahead of the inauguration of Navi Mumbai International Airport on 8 Oct, I met with our differently-abled colleagues, construction workers, women staff, engineers, artisans, fire fighters and the guards who helped bring this vision to life. I felt the pulse of a living wonder - a monument shaped by thousands of hands and hearts. When millions of flights take to the skies and billions walk through these halls, the spirit of these people will echo through every takeoff and every step - and to them, I offer my deepest gratitude. Jai Hind."

Beyond assessing technical progress and operational readiness, Gautam Adani also spent the day connecting with the people who brought the airport to life. He interacted with construction workers to understand their journeys, met engineers and project teams who turned vision into reality, engaged with firefighting staff to acknowledge their critical role in safety, and spent time with differently-abled staff at one of the terminal's retail outlets, symbolizing NMIA's commitment to inclusion and opportunity.

Reflecting on the visit, he said, "Every runway, every terminal, every gate here carries the imprint of thousands of hands and hearts. This is more than an airport, it is a monument to the spirit of Bharat, built by its people, for its people."

With final touches now underway before its formal inauguration on October 8 by the Prime Minister, Navi Mumbai International Airport will ease congestion in Mumbai, catalyze economic growth, and serve as a gateway to the future. (ANI)

